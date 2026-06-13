AEW Collision Preview (6/13/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW Summer Blockbuster continues with a special 2.5 hour edition of AEW Collision.

Making a rare appearance on Saturday night television is Kenny Omega. Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, it was announced that The Cleaner will take on NJPW's Zack Sabre Jr. on June 28 at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door.

Omega and Sabre have only met once in the ring previously, during NJPW G1 Climax 28 in 2018, but as the only two foreigners to ever win the G1 Climax tournament, they have a lot in common. Before he can fully turn his attention to Forbidden Door, Omega will first have to get through Zack Sabre Jr's TMDK stablemate, Bad Dude Tito.

Will Kenny Omega walk away with momentum on his side tonight, or will Bad Dude Tito be too much to handle?

Don Callis Family in action

Kevin Knight will defend the TNT Championship against The Rascalz' Myron Reed on Collision Summer Blockbuster. | All Elite Wrestling

Although Kevin Knight has made his intentions clear that he plans to keep pursuing the AEW World Championship, he's still defending the gold he already has. Tonight, he'll put the TNT Championship on the line against Myron Reed, whose Rascalz teammates will also be in action at AEW Collision Summer Blockbuster. How will the Jet fare against another one of AEW's fastest-rising young stars?

In addition to Kevin Knight, Jake Doyle will also be representing the Don Callis Family on tonight's card. Doyle will collide with "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who recently lost his TNT title challenge against his former friend and JetSpeed tag team partner, Kevin Knight. Can Speedball turn his luck around, or will the Don Callis Family dish out another unhappy ending?

Tournament time

Willow Nightingale vacated the TBS Championship, and a new champion will be crowned in a Survival of the Fittest match on July 1. | All Elite Wrestling

The TBS Championship is vacant following an unfortunate injury suffered by Willow Nightingale. Six qualifying matches will determine which women advance to the Survival of the Fittest match on July 1. Two qualifying matches are set for tonight's card: Persephone versus Julia Hart and Hikaru Shida versus Zayda Steel.

Persephone has unfinished business with Julia Hart, while Shida and Steel are eager to prove how their respective experiences have prepared them for Survival of the Fittest. Who will advance?

Owen Hart Women's Tournament semifinalist Athena will also be on AEW Collision Summer Blockbuster ahead of her upcoming semifinal match against her mentee, Maya World.

Also on Collision

The ongoing conflict between the Death Riders and Shane Taylor Promotions has reached the point of no return, and the only way to solve it is through a Cincinnati Street Fight. In a 10-person intergender clash, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Daniel Garcia, and Marina Shafir will battle Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Trish Adora.

With no rules and endless weapons at their disposal, which team will win?

With the number one contendership for Cope & Cage's AEW World Tag Team Championships still unclear, both the Young Bucks and The Dogs believe that they should be next in line for the gold. After bantering backstage, they'll finally get an opportunity to fight it out tonight and determine who will be up next to challenge Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: The Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

TNT Championship: Kevin Knight vs. Myron Reed

Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Persephone vs. Julia Hart

Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Zayda Steel

Cincinnati Street Fight: Death Riders vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Kenny Omega vs. Bad Dude Tito

"Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Jake Doyle

Young Bucks vs. The Dogs

The Rascalz in action

Athena in action