Will Ospreay Wants To Sell 40,000 Tickets For AEW All In: Texas
Will Ospreay has his eyes on Kyle Fletcher for their cage match at AEW Revolution, but that doesn't mean he's not looking forward to AEW's biggest United States show to date.
AEW will hold AEW All In: Texas at Globe Life Field in Texas July 12, the biggest stadium show the company has run domestically since its launch in 2019. While the venue will be set up (as of now) for a little more than 18,000 fans with the ability to expand, Ospreay thinks it can pull an even bigger crowd.
The former AEW International Champion spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his podcast "Insight" this past week, and said his current mission is packing that stadium for that show.
"I mean, for me, it's All In. I think that's the one where I like, there's 40,000 seats. That's the biggest show that AEW does in North America. I really want to drive it home. I really want to put 40,000 seats in there. I don't know what the metric is, and I honestly have no idea what we have to do that," he said.
"But I'm making myself available, and I live in England, I'm making myself constantly available. So if I need to go down to Arlington, I'm more than happy to go down. I want to go do the schools. I want to go do the news reports. I want to go do everything."
Ospreay noted he has really enjoyed his AEW experience so far in his first year, and he believes selling 40,000 tickets would cement AEW's presence in the country.
"Because I feel like my passion comes out when I talk about AEW. I flipping love it," he said. "I love what I'm doing. It's completely changed my life, dude. Everything about my life has changed since we last spoke as well, and it's been a crazy ride where I'm just super grateful. This is meant to be our big show. It's All In for a reason. We're going all in for this one. So I want all hands on deck, and I really want to persuade all of our punters and all of our fans to come over to Arlington on that day and celebrate with us.
Chris Jericho previously noted he thought AEW All In: Texas will draw around 25,000 fans.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Adam Copeland Enters AEW Revolution On A Mission To Tell One Last Great Story [Exclusive]
Mercedes Mone Confirms She Was Almost Cast In Queen Of The Ring
Exclusive: Queen Of The Ring Director, Ash Avildsen, Finally Brings The Story Of Mildred Burke To The Mainstream
Emily Bett Rickards Shines As The Great Mildred Burke In 'Queen of the Ring' [Exclusive]