Chris Jericho Believes AEW All In: Texas Will Draw 25,000 Fans
Chris Jericho believes AEW will have a good showing when it goes All In in Texas this coming summer.
The Ring of Honor Champion Jericho spoke with TVInsider's Scott Fishman this week and was asked about AEW's approach to live events as of late.
"I think we’ve done a good job reconfiguring the buildings the last few weeks," Jericho said. "I feel the crowds have been much hotter in these smaller buildings. I mean, listen, I don’t think it matters how big the venue is. It matters how hot the crowd is. We saw the Hammerstein Ballroom had an amazing look. A great energy. The same thing happened the last few weeks in Charlotte and Athens, Ga. There is so much importance on television revenue in this day and age with AEW getting its new deal with Warner Brothers Discovery."
The former AEW World Champion believes the new media rights deal has secured AEW's financial equity, and made a bold prediction for when the company runs All In at Globe Life Field this summer.
"That’s nothing but pure success and pure profit. There might be some naysayers that may want to predict the doom of AEW because of smaller buildings, but it’s smart business. I think the product is much hotter now because the crowds are hotter. It’s all indicative," he said.
"We’re excited to go to Australia for show there. We’re excited for Texas in July [for All In], which is seven months away. There are people saying, 'Well, they only sold 10,000 tickets.' Yeah, it’s seven months away. We’re going to have 25,000 people in that place. People buy tickets during the last week nowadays. Trust me, I know from Fozzy. I think there are a lot of positives. I think our wrestling is the best in the business. I think our roster is the best in the business. There are other things we can work on, but that’s any company. I’m very happy and proud of where we are right now as a company.""
Jericho also recently spoke to The Takedown on SI about the importance of the new Warner Bros. Discovery media rights deal, while also discussing his new film, Dark Match.
