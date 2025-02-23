Will Ospreay Will Face Kyle Fletcher Inside A Steel Cage At AEW Revolution
It's now official.
Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher will take their rivalry to the next level when they meet inside of a Steel Cage at AEW Revolution on March 9.
Ospreay issued the challenge after he and Kenny Omega emerged victorious over Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Grand Slam Australia. During a backstage promo on Saturday's episode of AEW Collision, with Don Callis by his side, Kyle Fletcher agreed to face the Aerial Assassin in Los Angeles.
AEW Revolution will mark the rubber match between these two former tag partners. Fletcher defeated Ospreay at Full Gear 2024. Ospreay got his win back at AEW Worlds End this past December in the semi-finals of the AEW Continental Classic.
Current AEW Revolution Card:
- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Copeland "Cope" for the AEW World Championship
- MJF vs. Hangman Adam Page
- Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher inside a Steel Cage
It's very likely that Timeless Toni Storm will also be defending her newly won AEW Women's Championship against Mariah May next month in Los Angeles.
The former champion kicked off Saturday's episode of AEW Collision with a brutal attack on Toni Storm. She delivered a Storm Zero on the entrance ramp, before holding her lifeless body and saying their rivalry should have a 'Hollywood ending.'
That match has yet to be officially announced.
