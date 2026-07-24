Willow Nightingale Opens Up on AEW Redemption Title Match, Potential Mercedes Moné Rematch (Exclusive)

One more win for Willow Nightingale, and she'll be hoisting the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time.

The 32-year-old has held AEW gold before, but has never the company's biggest prize. Hell, it's been nearly two years since she's even had a chance to challenge for it. But that changes on Sunday, as she challenges the reigning AEW Women's World Champion Thekla in one of the billed main events of AEW Redemption.

It's a moment she wasn't sure would ever come.

"I think there were points where I had convinced myself that it would be fine to live a life where I'm making good money and wrestling even somewhat regularly on television. And I think it was something I convinced myself of, because it was just what drove me to get to the next level to make it feel possible," Nightingale told The Takedown on SI.

"But I am a person who does a little bit of the guided meditation, who does a little bit of the 'woo-woo hippy-dippy' stuff. And I don't think you could even get as close to tasting the gold if you don't believe it yourself first."

An injury earlier this year prematurely ended her TBS Championship reign, and while it initially seemed like she may have been on the shelf and miss what could become the "Summer of Willow," she was able to quickly return to action and immediately position herself to knock on the door of greatness.

And she feels this may finally be the night it happens.

"Sunday, in a lot of ways, feels like that could finally be the moment for me," she said. " But if it's not Sunday... I'm gonna make it happen. It's going to happen, you know? It feels like something that is written ahead of me, and I'm just living my life until that day eventually comes. Which maybe sounds like a crazy person thing to say, but I don't know. I think sometimes you have to believe that. You have to believe it."

Thekla stands in the way at AEW Redemption

Thekla enters Redemption as the defending champion. | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

While it seemed certain "Timeless" Toni Storm would be a major attraction for AEW throughout the summer leading into All In, he absence from television opened the path for someone to make the world notice them.

That person was Thekla.

A relative newcomer, the 33-year-old has captivated AEW audiences, capturing the AEW Women's World Championship and becoming one of the company's top stars. Even Nightingale herself has become a fan.

"Thekla is somebody who I have been aware of for years. I remember when she had kind of first popped up in Stardom, and there were a lot of clips of her going around online of her doing the backbend into the spear," she said. "And me, someone who did not know her at the time, was captivated by her. I get it. I understand the momentum because I was enthralled by her as well. I was like, 'My God, she's an artist, she's a punk, she's a wrestler, right? I was like, 'That is cool.'"

Even in admiration, she understands the stakes. Not only would a win on Sunday give her the first world title run of her career, but it would propel Nightingale into the main event of AEW's biggest show of the year at the end of August.

"This is the biggest, the biggest dance that we got, All In, right? And [Thekla] wants it. She's been carrying that championship for the majority of the year. I have been carrying championship gold for the majority of the year myself, but not that top, top spot.

"Both of us really just have everything to lose, because we both worked really, really hard. You know, I can't take that away from her. But I don't know. I can't let that shake me. Anybody who would be in her position would be a tough opponent."

A potential rematch with Mercedes Moné awaits

This year's AEW All In show in London is a unique one, as it could showcase two potential rubber matches as its main events: Kenny Omega vs. Will Opsreay, and Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale.

Mercedes Moné won "The Owen," punching her ticket to All In. | All Elite Wrestling - Ricky Havlik

Nightingale and Moné have traded wins over the AEW TBS Championship in two heralded bouts, but a third match between them could carry the highest stakes yet, should Nightingale beat Thekla. And while she says she's not looking that far into the future, Nightingale can't deny the allure of a third match.

"I do believe she's the best, as much as I want to believe I am the best. And I think there are a lot of things I am the best at. I think I have a very unique connection with fans. I think I have an incredible fighting spirit. Hope is like my greatest strength in the world. Just as a person, walking day to day, in every moment of my life, hope is my biggest strength. And as a wrestler as well, I do think I'm the best at these things. I'm unbeatable at these things," she said.

"But I also do believe her to be one of the best of all time. And when you step into someone in the ring with someone who you know to be of that caliber. You have to rise to the occasion," Nightingale said of the two-time "Owen" winner. "I do realize that there are so many people in the locker room who would also want to be there. And so again, as much as it is about me and doing this for me, I have to show up for everybody else."

If you use any quotes from this piece, please H/T The Takedown on SI.