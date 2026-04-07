Alberto Del Rio Reportedly Arrested in Mexico

Former AAA and WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio has been arrested once again.

Back in 2021, Alberto Del Rio found himself in hot water and was set to go to court for sexual assault and kidnapping charges. However, a witness went missing days before the trial, resulting in the case being dropped.

Prior to this, Del Rio was in a relationship with former WWE Superstar Saraya (FKA Paige), who has also accused him of being physically abusive. Armed with this past knowledge, we are now hearing that the former AAA star has been arrested again in Mexico.

Alberto El Patron | IMAGO / Eyepix Group

Alberto Del Rio arrested in Mexico for allegedly physically and verbally assaulting his wife

According to LAAFICION, Alberto Del Rio was arrested earlier today in the capital of San Luis Potosi for allegedly verbally and physically assaulting his wife, who called 911 on Del Rio looking for help. When the Civil Guard arrived at the scene, she had reportedly just been assaulted, with injuries to her face and her arms, resulting in Del Rio immediately being arrested.

Alberto has had a history of losing his cool, even as recently as his last run in AAA, where at one point he was suspended from competing in Tijuana for six months after throwing a chair at a ringside fan.

Del Rio's mugshot has reportedly already surfaced online following the incident, which you can see in the embedded post below.

Alberto del Río, “El Patrón” fue detenido en San Luis Potosí tras una denuncia por presunta violencia familiar. pic.twitter.com/BrpxudhlZm — La Comadrita (@lacomadritaof_) April 6, 2026

WWE was quick to cut ties with Alberto Del Rio after acquiring AAA last year

At last year's WrestleMania, WWE made the shocking announcement that it had acquired AAA. When the deal was announced, Alberto Del Rio was the current reigning AAA Mega Champion and arguably the most popular talent the company had on the roster in terms of fan perception.

Despite that, due to past issues between the two sides and Del Rio's issues outside the ring, it was made abundantly clear in a hurry that the company had no interest in keeping Del Rio in AAA or bringing him back for another stint in WWE.

Less than two months later, WWE had El Hijo del Vikingo defeat Del Rio to win the AAA Mega Championship. Two months after that, Del Rio would lose a match to El Mesias that would require him to depart the company. Since Del Rio's departure from AAA, he has worked multiple events for WWC and Crash Wrestling.