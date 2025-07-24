An Emotional Ric Flair Reacts To Hulk Hogan’s Death
Ric Flair has opened up on Hulk Hogan’s death.
The legendary professional wrestling icon passed away on Thursday at the age of 71. According to TMZ, police were dispatched to Hogan’s home in Clearwater Beach, Florida, with what operators described as a “cardiac arrest” situation.
Those inside and outside the wrestling world continue to react, with Vince McMahon, Triple H, Sting, and others sharing their memories of Hogan on social media.
In an interview with TMZ Sports, an emotional Flair shared his thoughts on Hogan’s passing and the relationship the two had as legendary wrestling rivals.
“People always wanted to paint us as enemies, but we were actually very close friends,” Flair said. “ We kept with each other on a regular basis.”
Flair noted that he had just talked to Hogan’s manager Jimmy Hart on Wednesday and was told that Hogan was "fine."
Flair also recalled the chemistry between the two in the ring.
“We had magic,” Flair said. “We just had a chemistry that equaled to me and Ricky Steamboat, but in a different way. He was so over. When I went (to the WWF) in the 90s, I had never seen anything like it in my life. The music started, he came down the hallway…just an unbelievable relationship.”
“I’ll give you an idea of how much fun we had together. If we were doing a dark match after TV, we would go in and he’d say “room service” and throw me in and give me the boot and drop the big leg on me. We got back in the hotel for room service. That’s how much fun we had working together.”
The Ric Flair vs. Hulk Hogan Rivalry
Flair joined Hogan in WWE in 1991, and Hogan would later re-join Flair in WCW in 1994. Hogan defeated Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at WCW Bash of the Beach 1994.
They had one final singles match against each other in WWE in 2002. Their final match in the ring together was on a March 2010 episode of TNA Impact, as Hogan teamed with Abyss to face Flair and AJ Styles.
Hogan was set to be part of the Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion’s inaugural event on August 30.
The 12-time World Champion last wrestled in TNA in 2012.
