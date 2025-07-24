BREAKING: WWE Icon Hulk Hogan Has Reportedly Died At The Age Of 71
Update: WWE has now confirmed the death of Hulk Hogan, writing the following statement on social media:
"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.- WWE on X
One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.
WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."
TMZ is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71.
Rumors have been swirling for weeks about Hogan's deteriorating health, with those close to him downplaying what was being said. Hogan's wife had denied rumors that he was in a coma and that he was just recovering from a neck surgery he underwent back in May.
"Medics were dispatched to the 71-year-old WWE legend's Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning... with operators stating it was regarding a "cardiac arrest.' TMZ reported. 'We're told a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan's home... and the icon was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance."
Mike Johnson of PWInsider has now corroborated TMZ's report. This is still a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.
Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, is without question one of the most legendary figures in professional wrestling history. The 12-time World Champion is credited for sparking a new boom period for the sport when Hulkamania ran wild during the 1980's.
He then shook up the entire industry again when he turned heel in WCW and formed the NWO alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash in 1996.
Hogan had not competed in a WWE ring for two decades, but made periodic appearances over the years. His final televised segment came back during the Raw on Netflix premiere this past January, where the controversial figure was loudly booed by the fans in Los Angeles.
Hogan had remained active during his time away from pro wrestling. His Real American Beer company just celebrated its one year anniversary and was working on acquiring the Hooters restaurant chain in an effort to save the brand from bankruptcy.
The Hulkster was also preparing to launch a new freestyle wrestling company with Eric Bischoff. Real American Freestyle is scheduled to hold its first event on Saturday, August 30. Our deepest condolences to Hulk Hogan's friends and family.
