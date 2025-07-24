The Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Hulk Hogan
Tributes have immediately begun to pour in following the news that WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.
TMZ broke the news of Hogan's passing on July 24, and no sooner had the reports been confirmed than some of the biggest names in the world of wrestling began to share their tributes to the former WWE and WCW Champion, who became perhaps the biggest name in professional wrestling history over the course of a career that spanned more than 40 years.
Hogan's arrival in WWE in the early '80s, defeating the Iron Sheik for the WWE Title in Madison Square Garden in 1984 and headlining the first eight WrestleManias (technically nine if you count his impromptu WWE Title victory over Yokozuna), was monumental. He changed the industry forever and then did so again when he turned heel in WCW at Bash At The Beach '96, joining the New World Order alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.
Hogan, of course, leaves behind an extremely complicated legacy, tarnished by outbursts among several other high profile controversies, both inside and outside of the wrestling business.
However, regardless of said controversies, tributes came thick and fast as news was confirmed of the Hall of Famer's passing.
WWE wrote: "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.
One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.
WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."
Charlotte Flair: "When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan.
My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke.
Rest in peace, brother"
Ric Flair: "I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend ! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!"
John Layfield: "One of the reasons I got into wrestling. Hulk was always so nice to me and was the one celebrity that wanted to see all the kids I brought over from Bermuda. RIP legend. There will never be another. Hulkamania never dies."
Dave Meltzer: "Hulk Hogan died at 71 today. He is probably the most famous pro wrestler who ever lived and more people paid to see him perform over the course of his career than any other person. Thanks for the memories."
Conrad Thompson: "Hulk Hogan was the reason I fell in love with wrestling.
Thank you for the memories.
I'll pray for peace and contentment for your family."
Brutus Beefcake: "Through the good times and the bad, I always loved my brother Terry! I am devastated by the loss of my friend, I only wish we had time to mend our broken friendship before his passing. Until I see you Brother, in the big squared circle in the sky! I love you #hulkhogan #RIP"
Carlos Silva, TNA President: "I am saddened to learn of the passing of pro wrestling icon HulkHogan. Hogan's name was synonymous with professional wrestling, transcending the industry to become an American pop culture fixture. My condolences go out to his fans, friends and family. Rest in peace.
— Carlos Silva, TNA President"
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts: "It’s hard to put into words what Terry “HulkHogan” Bollea meant to professional wrestling and entertainment. He may be gone, but his memory and legacy will live forever.
RIP Hulkster"
Kane: "HulkHogan was a true legend. I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one. It was easy to do a Hulkster impersonation when, like millions of guys my age, I'd practiced it in the mirror a thousand times growing up."
Piers Morgan: "RIP HulkHogan - the most iconic wrestler in history, a wonderful character, and in person, a far gentler, charming, intelligent man far removed from his snarling beast ring (and Rocky movie!) persona. Sad news."
Matt Hardy: "RIP Hulk Hogan
Terry Bollea was the first mainstream megastar in pro wrestling. He was the face of sports entertainment & elevated pro wrestling to a whole new level. I had the opportunity to work with Hulkster a few times over the years & enjoyed my interactions with him. My thoughts & condolences are with his family, friends & fans, especially his children."
Adam Pearce: "I grew up in Chicagoland watching the AWA pre-cable via tin-foiled rabbit ears. The Incredible HulkHogan vs. the World Champion Nick Bockwinkel with Bobby Heenan.
Original Hulk-a-Mania. Magic. I loved it.
Fast forward a million years.
April 4, 2013. Jonesboro, Arkansas…"
Jake Paul: "What the fuck brother! RIP Legend. Always appreciated your kind words and encouragement. HulkHogan brought WWE to the masses globally. Rest easy"
Hogan's latest venture, the Real American Freestyle league, had just secured a broadcast deal with Fox Nation. Hogan was partnered with longtime friend and former WCW President Eric Bischoff on the venture and had just brought Kurt Angle on board ahead of the first episode.
