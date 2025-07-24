Vince McMahon Comments On Hulk Hogan's Death
Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon's working relationship in WWE led to the wrestling industry reaching levels no one ever thought it could, and now, the latter is weighing in on the WWE Hall of Famer's death.
Hogan died on Thursday morning at 71 years old, and figures from around the wrestling world have weighed in to pay tribute to The Hulkster. But no one was as instrumental to Hogan's ascension in pop culture and the industry as the former WWE chairman.
McMahon took to social media Thursday for a rare public comment on the death of his former top star.
"The world lost a treasure today," McMahon said in a statement. "Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon."
His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled - and made him the consummate performer," McMahon continued. "He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved."
In closing, McMahon quoted Hogan's catch phrase.
"He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, 'Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.' Today, we pray for him."
McMahon and Hogan's relationship
McMahon and Hogan had a contentious relationship throughout the years, with several fallouts along the way of all of their success. Hogan would testify in McMahon's steroid trial in the 90s, leading to them falling out of speaking terms. He would cross over to WCW, kickstart the iconic nWo angle, and not return until 2002 after the company folded.
They would go on to repair and damage their relationship on other occasions throughout the years, with Hogan being given a substantial ban on the heels of racial comments he made a decade ago coming to light. He would eventually be brought back, but McMahon would exit the company for good in 2024 due to pending litigation from ex-WWE employee Janel Grant.
Hogan was McMahon's top star in the 1980s and into the 1990s, playing an instrumental role in launching the WrestleMania brand and the company into the pop culture realm. The two also faced off in a street fight at WrestleMania XIX, a match won by Hogan.
The Latest on WWE, AEW & More!
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Hulk Hogan
WWE Icon Hulk Hogan Has Reportedly Died At The Age Of 71
Bianca Belair Gives Update On Broken Fingers, When She May Be Cleared For WWE Return
The Undertaker Comments On Divisive Trick Williams Interaction On NXT