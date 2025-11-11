Andrade Walks Out Of Event In Tijuana, Mexico

Andrade is making the news once again, but this time it isn't revolving around his contract issues with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

While he hasn't been able to perform with AEW since his WWE tenure ended, reportedly due to a non-compete, Andrade has instead been working with The Crash Lucha Libre in Mexico. And back in October, he would win The Crash Heavyweight title in his first match post-WWE.

Have a great Sunday !! pic.twitter.com/7RhnAOu9nD — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 5, 2025

However, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter would report that Friday saw Andrade appear at The Crash's event in Tijuana, though he later walked out.

"Andrade was on the show, probably the main attraction on the show. He was there signing autographs and then he left. And the only thing that we heard was that he was unhappy, so I don’t know what the story is. His non-compete is only United States so he can work in Tijuana, he can work Mexico City" Dave Meltzer, WONF4W

There isn't any confirmation on what is going on between The Crash and Andrade, but he would later respond to the report of him walking out by saying he went to eat at a Chinese restaurant.

Fui a la comida china al tal HK!!! https://t.co/SmMRu5BLry — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) November 11, 2025

Andrade Setting Up Stories In AEW

Despite his non-compete barring him from working any dates in the United States, Andrade has been hyping up possible stories and matches for himself on social media for when he can work with AEW.

His brief return to the promotion saw him attack Kenny Omega on Dynamite before joining forces and becoming a member of the Don Callis Family. he has also had some minor interaction with viral TikTok star "Big Boom AJ".

Big Boom AJ, alongside QT Marshall, is scheduled to face fellow Don Callis Family member Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta on the Zero Hour of Full Gear later this month.

Andrade most likely won't be making any appearance at Full Gear or any AEW event within the United States until his non-compete ends, potentially around September 2026.

While it doesn't seem like much can be done for Andrade because of his non-compete, former WWE star David Otunga says that he spoke with Andrade after making a video talking about WWE's non-compete clauses, but nothing has been revealed about what was said between the two stars.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

Becky Lynch Pays Tribute To John Cena After Intercontinental Title Victory

WWE Granted Request Made By John Cena For Saturday Night's Main Event

Major Returning WWE Star Announced For John Cena's 'Last Time Is Now' Tournament

PWI Reveals Women's Top 250 List