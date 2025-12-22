Major Update On Andrade's Contract Status Following NJPW Appearance

The contract status of Andrade has been a popular topic since his WWE release earlier this fall.

Andrade appeared on AEW television soon after his release, but not again due to the fact that he reportedly was still bound by non-compete clauses along with his release. Andrade appeared in a few promotions in Mexico, but nowhere in the United States.

Until now.

A new update from Fightful Select indicates that Andrade's WWE deal officially ended on December 12 and he is now able to work wherever he wants.

Just this past week, the former WWE star has appeared for House of Glory and New Japan Pro Wrestling. This week it was announced that Andrade would be joining the United Empire team for a match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4.

Andrade is a free agent

The report indicates that Andrade can now sign with AEW, TNA, AAA, CMLL, or any other company he chooses. Andrade worked with an attorney that had a history with WWE and both sides were able to amicably come to an agreement on his future.

Tony Khan is reportedly still interested in bringing Andrade into AEW, but didn't want to interfere in his legal proceedings with WWE. Andrade was a fixture of AEW throughout the pandemic era of the company beginning in 2021. Andrade left AEW in 2023 and joined WWE almost right away.

MORE: Andrade El Idolo Clarifies His AEW Contract Situation

He returned to the company as a surprise in the Royal Rumble that year. As a returning WWE star, Andrade didn't get much of a push. He became the Speed Champion, but that was the only gold he won during his second tenure with the company.

Andrade's last WWE match prior to his release from the company was at SummerSlam this year. He wrestled alongside Rey Fenix in a tag team TLC match that featured five other teams.

In AEW, Andrade was initially managed by Vickie Guerrero. Later, he joined the Hardy Family faction and then the LFI faction with his partner, Rush. He did not win any championships during his first run with AEW.

In WWE, Andrade is a former NXT Champion and WWE United States Champion. He began on the main roster in 2018, while he was managed by Zelina Vega. Now, Vega is still in WWE and is managing her husband, Aleister Black.

