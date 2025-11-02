Booker T Net Worth 2025
Coming up in the 1990s, Booker T first made a name for himself alongside his brother Stevie Ray as Harlem Heat, capturing the WCW World Tag Team Championships a record 10 times.
Going on to singles success, Booker is a former six-time WWE and WCW World Heavyweight Champion. He has also had a stint with TNA Wrestling and eventually became a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.
Now working as a WWE commentator and owner of Reality of Wrestling, Booker T has amassed plenty of money over his illustrious career. With all of his accomplishments, it is no surprise that Booker is mentioned among the all-time greats in the pro wrestling industry.
Name
Booker Huffman
Estimated Net Worth (2025)
$1-5 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Acting, Training, Podcasting, Businesses
Salary
$500K annually
Businesses
Reality of Wrestling, The Hall of Fame podcast
Charity
Booker T Fights For Kids Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Houston Habitat for Humanity
What is Booker T's Net Worth in 2025?
Per Celebrity Net Worth and other sources, Booker T's net worth is estimated to be around $1-5 million. This is based on the accumulation of his talent contracts during his professional wrestling career and other ventures.
Booker started his pro wrestling career alongside his brother Stevie Ray in 1989. After coming up in Houston, Texas, the duo that would become Harlem Heat had a stint in Global Wrestling Federation before moving on to their big break in WCW.
Harlem Heat would become one of the greatest tag teams of all time by becoming the dominant pairing in WCW for a decade and winning the tag team titles a record-breaking 10 times. This led to Booker heading out on his own and taking singles action by storm.
From winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times to becoming one of the most popular WWE stars at his height, Booker has left one of the most lasting and unforgettable legacies of any pro wrestler in the business.
Booker T's Salary
As one of the most prominent commentators in WWE, Booker T is among the highest-paid as well. According to reports, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer currently makes $500,000 annually for his role in the company.
Booker T's Businesses
Booker T has taken his legendary pro wrestling career to develop other businesses stemming from his knowledge and experience.
Starting his own company in 2005 before rebranding to Reality of Wrestling in 2012, Booker has been the owner and trainer at the gym in Houston, Texas, for two decades now.
Booker also voices his opinion on current events in professional wrestling on his popular Hall of Fame podcast.
Booker T's Charity Work
Giving back to his community, Booker T has been invovled with many charities over the years. His main charity is his own foundation called the Booker T Fights Foundation with his wife Sharmell Huffman.
In his own city of Houston, Booker T has also provided support to the Houston Habitat for Humanity. With his commitment to WWE, he has also contributed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting wishes for terminally ill children in need.
More WWE Wrestler Net Worth
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Net Worth