Hulk Hogan Net Worth 2024
Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, is an American professional wrestler, actor and reality television star. Hogan is known as one of the most recognizable wrestlers in the history of the business, gaining prominence as the top star in WWE during the 1980's and 1990's. Hogan has a pro wrestling career that spans over 40 years from AWA, WWE and WCW. He made a transition to Hollywood and has starred in several films as well as a hit reality television series entitled, "Hogan Knows Best."
Name
Terry Bollea
Estimated Net Worth
$25 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Acting, Endorsements, Social Media
Salary
$2.5 Million annually (estimated)
Businesses (Ownership)
Hogan's Beach Shop, Hogan's Hangout
Sponsorships
1-800 LoanMart, Carma HoldCo, Honey Nut Cheerios, Hulk Hogan's Pastamania
What is Hulk Hogan's Net Worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hulk Hogan has a net worth of $25 million. The net worth estimate includes the earnings from his pro wrestling career, his businesses and his 2016 Gawker.com settlement. The settlement was valued initially at $140 million, but was vastly reduced before taxes to approximately $31 million.
The total of his net worth also takes into account the tens of millions Hogan lost as a result of the divorce from his ex-wife Linda Hogan. Hulk was forced to give up 70% of the couple's liquid assets, $3 million in cash to cover property settlements and 40% ownership stakes in his businesses.
Hulk Hogan's Salary
Hulk Hogan has garnered $2.5 million annually based on his WWE legends deal, endorsements and business as an entrepreneur. Hogan was among the highest paid wrestlers during his run on top in the 1980's to 1990's, where he was a top star for both WWE and WCW.
Hogan has starred in several films, such as "No Holds Barred," "Mr. Nanny" and "3 Ninjas: High Noon At Mega Mountain." He later starred in his own reality television series based on life with his family on VH1 named "Hogan Knows Best" starting in 2005, which spanned four seasons.
Hulk Hogan's Businesses
Hogan opened his own bar and restaurant in 2012 called "Hogan's Beach Shop." After recordings surfaced of Hogan using racial slurs tarnished his reputation in 2015, Hogan's Beach Shop severed ties with the wrestling legend.
The multi-time WWE Champion went on to open other businesses, including "Hogan's Hangout." He also reapplied Hogan's Beach brand to retail shops in Orlando and Clearwater, Florida. Hogan later re-opened another "Hogan's Beach Shop" in Orlando back in 2017.
Hulk Hogan's Sponsorships & Endorsements
Hulk Hogan has been the face of several different products and brands over the duration of his pro wrestling career, such as being featured in commercials and promotional ads for Honey Nut Cheerios. During his WCW run, Hulk Hogan's Pastamania was highlighted during telecasts of their weekly TV show, Nitro. His other sponsorships and endorsements also include 1-800 LoanMart and Carma HoldCo.
Top Stories About Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan Claims He Turned Down Advances From Two Pop Music Icons
Vince McMahon's First Pick For WWE Champion Was Dusty Rhodes, Not Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan Says He's Signed a 5-Year Deal with WWE
WWE Legends Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels Weigh In On Vince Vs. Mr. McMahon Debate