Triple H Net Worth 2024
Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, is a former American pro wrestler and current Chief Creative Officer for WWE. The former 14-time WWE World Champion has made a seamless transition to management in the company and is currently at the helm of a creative renaissance.
"The Game" has left his mark on the pro wrestling industry as a wrestler and a booker in ways not many before have. The leader of both D-Generation X and Evolution, he has a legacy in WWE that is unmatched.
Once one of wrestling's most hated villains to now being a beloved figure, Triple H has made a fine living from the industry. Based on current estimates, here is Triple H's net worth for 2024.
What is Triple H's Net Worth in 2024?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Triple H currently has a net worth of around $250 million in 2024. Levesque has officially held the position of WWE's Chief Content Officer since 2022.
While this net worth figure might seem high, it is combined with his wife and former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon's. This number is based on their current WWE contract and stocks as well as any outside earnings and investments.
Triple H's Salary
As WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H is earning $2.8 million annually based on estimates. Levesque currently runs the day-to-day creative of WWE's main roster's on Raw and SmackDown.
Levesque competed as an in-ring performer for WWE from 1995 to 2019. Among his accolades, he is a former 14-time WWE World Champion, five-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner and won the King of the Ring tournament in 1997.
Triple H signed a deal worth $1.3 million as a wrestler in 2013. After suffering a cardiac event in 2021, Triple H retired from in-ring competition the following year.
Triple H has also acted in the past with several film and TV credits on his resume, including a debuting role in "Blade: Trinity" and the WWE film, "The Chaperone." Most recently, Levesque played himself on the Showtime series Billions.
Since moving into a management role in WWE in the 2010s, Triple H has held several titles such as Executive Vice President of Live Events and running the company's developmental brand, NXT. He is currently the Chief Content Officer and head of creative for WWE.
Triple H's Charity Work
Triple H has been involved with several charitable organizations throughout his time in WWE, such as Connor's Cure. Levesque and his wife Stephanie McMahon have worked directly with the charity and help to promote the cause on WWE television.
As a WWE star, Levesque has also been active in his support for the Make A Wish Foundation. He also helped with the Susan G. Komen Cure, which helps to treat breast cancer and pediatric cancer.
Despite playing a dastardly character for the majority of his wrestling career, Triple H has proven to have a desire in real life to contribute to these charities and help them continue their work.
