Brooke Hogan Issues Scathing Response About Sale of Hulk Hogan's Mansion

It's been over a year since pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 because of a heart attack. The family drama that came out of his death continues to be ongoing and ramped up on Monday when Hogan's daughter, Brooke, took to social media to respond to the news that her father's mansion had been sold by his estate.

Brooke Hogan's response was scathing and took aim at many people who were close to her father at the time of his death. This included current WWE figures and talents.

Brooke Hogan posted a series of messages on Instagram Monday morning. Her father's mansion in Florida reportedly sold for $5.9 million after being originally listed at $11 million. Brooke accused the people who made money on the sale of using her Dad.

“The sick feeling is indescribable. This house was where dad and Jen envisioned growing old together. Where we brought him back to…surgery after surgery. Pool days. The smell of gasoline in his garage. His workouts downstairs. We cooked, we watched Jerry Springer, we played music, we cried. I walked in that garage every visit and hugged him right when he’d open the garage door. I’d sit next to him for hours in the chair he died in.

His whole environment, his energy, his work, his relationships: First Jen-who no one but me treated with respect. Then I was gone…the truth teller… I’m sure to everyone’s delight. And now it’s all gone. Sold for profit. Just like him…used for f***ing everyone else’s gain. Saddest ending I’ve ever seen. You know who TF you are.”

Brooke Hogan calls out WWE wrestlers in social media post

Brooke and Hulk Hogan | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In the series of posts, Brooke shared a picture of the WWE roster on the Raw stage during one of the televised tributes that WWE did for Hogan. She then called those people out and said that most didn't come to see her Dad when he was in the hospital, and those who did barely spent any time with him.

In the aftermath of Hogan's death, reports indicated that Brooke Hogan requested that she be written out of his will. In the posts this morning, she declared that nothing was the same for her Dad once she was no longer a part of his life.

Hulk Hogan is a multiple-time world champion and a multiple-time WWE Hall of Famer. He was instrumental in WWE's successful national expansion in the 1980s and is synonymous with WWE events like WrestleMania.