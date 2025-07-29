Hulk Hogan's Daughter, Brooke Hogan, Breaks Silence Following Father's Death
The legacy of Hulk Hogan had a bright light shined on it in the form of two Instagram posts by Hogan's only daughter, Brooke. Rumors were addressed and emotional videos were shared; touching the hearts of many while also putting some issues that were made public to rest.
In an Instagram post, Brooke recounted memories and delivered an emotional tribute only a daughter of a father can give, but she also addressed the media in her post regarding rumors and misconceptions swirling around the relationship she had with her father.
"The media has been convoluting the narrative and I feel it necessary to clear a few things up. We never had a 'big fight'. My father and I never 'fought'. It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand."- Brooke Hogan on Instagram
Brooke offered as much support to her father toward the final years as she could, according to her post. The daughter of the WWE Hall of Famer moved to Florida with her husband and accompanied her father to 25 surgeries. She stated there was a specific turning point in the relationship where Hulk began to distance himself.
"And then all of a sudden he didn't want me at the surgeries, everything started getting covered in a thick veil...he made a choice to walk the path that clearly tore at his spirit. I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took a toll on me."
A second post dedicated to the Hulkster displayed a touching tribute in the form of a video and a heartwarming caption. Brooke described how proud she was to be Hulk Hogan's daughter.
Along with the emotional tribute post, she described what the past two years have been like for her. The disagreements and the distance in between her and her father weighed on her.
"During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart. My husband stayed open and quietly reaching out to my dad, trying to find a safe way back in for me. After my father passed...those messages broke me."- Brooke Hogan
Brooke made it clear she was not a fan of how many relied on Hulk Hogan for success financially. She would rather her father have rested more in his final years.
The former WCW and WWF World Champion had a Netflix documentary being produced and co-founded Freestyle American Wrestling with Eric Bischoff in April, with its first show set to air on FOX Nation August 30.
"I'm deeply grateful for the love, tributes, and memorials from his fans and friends. His life was one worth celebrating-- and always will be," said Brooke Hogan in her closing statement on Instagram.
