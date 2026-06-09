Brooke Hogan Criticizes Police Investigation Into Hulk Hogan’s Death

Brooke Hogan isn't keeping quiet over Clearwater Police closing the case on the death of her father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan passed away back on July 11, 2025. He was 71 years old. Since the time of his passing, his daughter, Brooke Hogan has been very vocal about the cause of her father's death, believing foul play was involved in his passing.

The Clearwater Police concluded an 11-month investigation over the weekend, officially declaring that there was no evidence to suggest that Hogan's death was "anything other than natural." Despite their statement, Brooke is far from satisfied with the results.

IMAGO / MediaPunc

Brooke Hogan believes there are a lot of inconsistencies in the investigation of Hulk Hogan's death

After the Clearwater Police Department made their statement regarding their findings surrounding the WWE Hall of Famer's death over the weekend, TMZ spoke with Brooke Hogan about their statement and made it clear she believes there have been inconsistencies in their investigation since day one.

"There's been a lot of inconsistencies from the BEGINNING," Brooke Hogan said. "I think CWPD missed the mark by not IMMEDIATELY making this a big investigation and not questioning everything and everybody out the gate. This should have been treated as a taped off, locked down, thorough investigation from day one."

Brooke also believes the departments statement and public acknowledgement felt like "a slap in the face." When TMZ reached out to the Clearwater Police Department, they declined to respond to Brooke Hogan's statements.

😬 Exclusive: Brooke Hogan says cops "missed the mark" in Hulk Hogan death probe.



Read more: https://t.co/BdKDiyf8ml pic.twitter.com/okmmKg1zfW — TMZ (@TMZ) June 8, 2026

Hulk Hogan's cause of death doesn't add up for Brooke

Brooke Hogan would go on to supply specific examples to TMZ about things that didn't add up in the investigation of her father's death over the last year, including the fact that she was initially told that Hulk had no blood samples available, only to be told later on that nothing suspicious was found in his blood.

She also revealed that her father was on prescription drugs for pain and sleep. However, neither drug was apparently found during Hogan's toxicology findings, which certainly raises another red flag.

Another suspicious piece of evidence Brooke pointed out is that a private autopsy was completed on Hulk Hogan following his death. Oddly enough, not only were these results never publicly released, but Brooke was also never allowed to see the results either.

Brooke Hogan | TNA Wrestling

While the Clearwater Police Department has closed the case on this matter, it doesn't appear that Brooke Hogan is ready to let this situation go anytime soon.