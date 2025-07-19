Bryan Danielson Reveals Conversation With WWE During AEW All In: Texas Weekend
Bryan Danielson has revealed the details of a conversation with WWE during AEW All In: Texas weekend.
It was another head-to-head battle for WWE and AEW last weekend, as WWE held three three shows - NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Evolution - in Atlanta, while AEW put on its biggest event of the year in Arlington.
All In featured ‘Hangman’ Adam Page defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship, and it was Danielson, Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, and others who helped provide an assist to the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner.
However, that wasn’t the only newsworthy moment for Danielson, as he also joined Tony Schiavone for a special stage show at Starrcast Texas that highlighted the achievements of ‘The American Dragon’ during his in-ring career.
During the interview, Danielson opened up on being contacted by WWE the day before the show, with the details focusing on restrictions for him using the famous ‘Yes!’ chant.
“I think it’s odd, I just got a text message yesterday,” Danielson said. “I wouldn’t say threatening legal action. But, like, ‘Hey, you know if you…’ I’m not somebody who tends to criticize people. Everybody has their different values, and they have their own values. They’re just different from mine and that’s fine.”
Danielson noted that he understood that it would be impossible to stop the chants once he arrived in AEW.
“And it’s also something like, am I not allowed to raise my fingers in the air?” Danielson said. “When I do it, nobody notices but I never say ‘yes!’ when I do it. I always just do this (raises fingers in the air) and the people — so am I not allowed to do that? I don’t know. This is getting really into the weeds of stuff that is not super interesting or fun to talk about for me, and I also don’t wanna get myself or anybody else in trouble.”
Danielson left WWE in May 2021 and made his AEW debut at All Out in September 2021.
He retired as a full-time wrestler at AEW WrestleDream last October after losing the title to Moxley.
H/T Fightful for the partial transcription.
