Rusev 'Whoops Kevin James' Ass' In New Movie Being Released July 18
It's a big week for Rusev.
The former United States Champion was walking the red carpet at the ESPY Awards Wednesday night, alongside his wife C.J. Perry, and The Takedown on SI was able to briefly chat with the couple about the upcoming debut of their new film.
"It's a great project that we finished two years ago," Rusev said. "It's a movie called 'Guns Up' starting Kevin James and Christina Ricci. And it's coming out in select theaters and also on demand this Friday, July 18."
The action comedy follows mob henchman Ray Hayes as his final job goes completely off the rails. Both Rusev and Perry are among the supporting cast, and when asked to expound upon his role in Guns Up, the Bulgarian Brute simply said he gets to do what he does best.
"I whoop Kevin James' ass. That's my role in it. It's like my role in life, besides all the women attention. They love me. They want me. I whoop people's ass. That's what I do."
Rusev has been doing plenty of that since returning to WWE the night after WrestleMania 41. He did says there's been a bit of an adjustment period, but things have been going well during the first few months of his second tenure with the company,
"It's been good. I feel good. I'm a big WWE fan, since I was a kid. Going back there, when they first made me with developmental and the road that I went through, it's been great. Until your best friend Sheamus comes in and attacks you right away. He didn't come and say hi. He didn't come to congratulate me. The first time I saw Sheamus, he attacked me in the ring. And that's why I feel like, am I an outsider now? It's kind of a weird dynamic, but I'm still figuring it out."
Rusev defeated Sheamus back on the June 30 edition of Monday Night Raw, but the Celtic Warrior informed his good friend this week that a rematch was coming in the very near future.
It had been five years since Rusev had set foot in a WWE ring when he showed up back in April and decimated the Alpha Academy. Much of his time away, he spent wrestling as Miro in AEW.
