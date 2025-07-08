Charlotte Flair Net Worth 2025
As the daughter of Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair came into the pro wrestling world with plenty of expectations, but there is no doubt she has met or exceeded those with an illustrious career since debuting in WWE back in 2012. One of the first women to headline a WrestleMania, Charlotte has earned the moniker of "The Queen" for good reason.
As one of the most decorated female stars to ever step in a WWE ring, Flair is in the upper echelon of everyone on the current roster and has earned her place among the all-time greats in company history.
Name
Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr (Charlotte Flair)
Estimated Net Worth (2025)
$1 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Endorsements
Salary
Over $550K annually
Sponsorships & Endorsements
WWE Shop, Twiley, Revolve, Nike Sportswear, The Lux Rewind, Polo Ralph Lauren, RETROFETE, FWRD
Charity
Smile Train, Girl Up
What is Charlotte Flair's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charlotte Flair currently has a net worth valued at $1 million. This figure is based on her current WWE contract and her endorsement deals.
Signing with WWE in 2012 and starting out on NXT, Flair quickly established herself as a future top star for the promotion. Becoming the second NXT Women's Champion, Flair saw her stock rise to the point that she made a seamless transition to the main roster in 2015.
On Raw and SmackDown, Charlotte has been able to etch her name in the record books as a 14 time WWE Women's Champion and one of the first woman to headline WrestleMania. She has been able to earn one of the highest paying contracts of any female talent in the company.
Charlotte Flair's Salary
While there is not much reported about her current deal since returning to WWE at the beginning of 2025, Charlotte Flair was last revealed to have a contract worth over $550,000 annually. "The Queen" came back to the company and immediately won her second Women's Royal Rumble Match in February 2025.
Charlotte Flair's Endorsements
As one of WWE's biggest female stars, Charlotte Flair has obtained several different endorsement deals.
The former 14-time WWE Women's Champion has brand deals with various organizations, such as Twiley, Nike Sportswear, Polo Ralph Lauren, Versace, Revolve, RETROFETE, The Lux Rewind and FWRD.
Charlotte Flair's Charity Work
Back in 2023, Charlotte Flair became an ambassador for Smile Train. The organization is a non-profit that active helps children with cleft conditions. Flair has taken part in fundraising campaigns to get people to donate for the surgeries of the children as part of the charity.
WWE.com previously reported that Flair is also involved with Girl Up, which is a United Nations orgranization. They are dedicated to empowering young women to make positive changes in their communities.
More WWE Wrestler Net Worth