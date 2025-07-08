Wrestling On FanNation

Charlotte Flair Net Worth 2025

A breakdown of Charlotte Flair's net worth.

Sid Pullar III

WWE.com

As the daughter of Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair came into the pro wrestling world with plenty of expectations, but there is no doubt she has met or exceeded those with an illustrious career since debuting in WWE back in 2012. One of the first women to headline a WrestleMania, Charlotte has earned the moniker of "The Queen" for good reason.

As one of the most decorated female stars to ever step in a WWE ring, Flair is in the upper echelon of everyone on the current roster and has earned her place among the all-time greats in company history.

  1. What is Charlotte Flair's Net Worth in 2025?
  2. Charlotte Flair's Salary
  3. Charlotte Flair's Endorsements
  4. Charlotte Flair's Charity Work

Name

Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr (Charlotte Flair)

Estimated Net Worth (2025)

$1 Million

Source of Wealth

Professional Wrestling, Endorsements

Salary

Over $550K annually

Sponsorships & Endorsements

WWE Shop, Twiley, Revolve, Nike Sportswear, The Lux Rewind, Polo Ralph Lauren, RETROFETE, FWRD

Charity

Smile Train, Girl Up

What is Charlotte Flair's Net Worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charlotte Flair currently has a net worth valued at $1 million. This figure is based on her current WWE contract and her endorsement deals.

Signing with WWE in 2012 and starting out on NXT, Flair quickly established herself as a future top star for the promotion. Becoming the second NXT Women's Champion, Flair saw her stock rise to the point that she made a seamless transition to the main roster in 2015.

On Raw and SmackDown, Charlotte has been able to etch her name in the record books as a 14 time WWE Women's Champion and one of the first woman to headline WrestleMania. She has been able to earn one of the highest paying contracts of any female talent in the company.

Charlotte Flair's Salary

While there is not much reported about her current deal since returning to WWE at the beginning of 2025, Charlotte Flair was last revealed to have a contract worth over $550,000 annually. "The Queen" came back to the company and immediately won her second Women's Royal Rumble Match in February 2025.

Charlotte Flair's Endorsements

As one of WWE's biggest female stars, Charlotte Flair has obtained several different endorsement deals.

The former 14-time WWE Women's Champion has brand deals with various organizations, such as Twiley, Nike Sportswear, Polo Ralph Lauren, Versace, Revolve, RETROFETE, The Lux Rewind and FWRD.

Charlotte Flair's Charity Work

Back in 2023, Charlotte Flair became an ambassador for Smile Train. The organization is a non-profit that active helps children with cleft conditions. Flair has taken part in fundraising campaigns to get people to donate for the surgeries of the children as part of the charity.

WWE.com previously reported that Flair is also involved with Girl Up, which is a United Nations orgranization. They are dedicated to empowering young women to make positive changes in their communities.

More WWE Wrestler Net Worth

Becky Lynch Net Worth 2025

Seth Rollins Net Worth 2025

Roman Reigns Net Worth

Nikki Bella Net Worth 2025

Published
Sid Pullar III
SID PULLAR III

Sid Pullar III, born and raised in New York, is a lifelong pro wrestling fan who fell in love with the business when stars like Randy Savage, Ric Flair and Sting captured his imagination. In 2017, he started the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast. Then in 2020, he began his writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling before moving to WrestleTalk in 2021. He is looking to capture his three decades worth of pro wrestling knowledge through his pieces and interviewing various stars.