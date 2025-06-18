Nikki Bella Net Worth 2025
Widely regarded as one of the faces of the Divas era of WWE, Nikki Bella along with her twin sister Brie became trailblazers in women's wrestling. The Bella Twins were the stars of the Total Divas and Total Bellas reality shows that helped create many new fans to the pro wrestling world.
Nikki is a two-time WWE Divas Champion and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the class of 2020 alongside her sister. Thanks to her successful pro wrestling career, loyal fanbase and outside ventures, Bella has more earned a luxurious lifestyle that has put her among the highest earners of any female talent to ever step foot in WWE.
Name
Nikki Garcia
Estimated Net Worth (2025)
$8 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Television, Modeling, Podcasting, Wine Brand, Activewear Brand, Beauty Line
Salary
$1 Million annually
Businesses
Bonita Bonita by Nikki & Brie, The Nikki & Brie Show, Birdiebee, Nicole + Brizee
Charity
Make-A-Wish, Connor's Cure, Susan G. Koman for the Cure
What is Nikki Bella's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nikki Bella is worth around $8 million in 2025. Nikki built her net worth through her many years in the WWE which she parlayed that into additional ventures that have increased her wealth.
Bella signed with World Wrestling Entertainment back in 2007 and has had two separate runs with the promotion. Alongside her twin sister Brie, The Bella Twins became one of the most known and recognizable stars in the entire wrestling industry.
Becoming most prominent for their roles on the Total Divas and Total Bellas reality shows on the E! Network, The Bellas reached unreal heights not regularly seen for female talent in WWE and gained a level of exposure that helped successfully transition to life outside of the squared circle.
Nikki Bella's Salary
Nikki Bella earns a salary of $1 million per year from WWE thanks to her Legends contract. This yearly salary does not include her earnings from her outside ventures.
Nikki retired in 2020 to focus more on her other businesses, however made a return to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble.
Nikki Bella's Businesses
In 2016, The Bella Twins launched their own YouTube channel for video blogging. The duo then transitioned to their podcast called "The Nikki & Brie Show" in 2019 which has become a hit show.
In 2017, Nikki and Brie launched their own lifestyle and activewear brand called "Birdiebee." Expanding their businesses, the WWE Hall of Famers also created a body and beauty line, "Nicole + Brizee."
Finally, The Bellas launched their own wine brand and label called "Bonita Bonita By Nikki & Brie" in 2021. That same year, Nikki and Brie also launched their own baby gear collection inspired by dressing their own children.
Nikki Bella's Charity Work
Dating back to her active years as an in-ring competitor for WWE, Nikki Bella has contributed to several different charities. The former Divas Champion has granted several wishes to sick children in need as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Some of her more notable charity work has been giving back to Connor's Cure as well as Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Nikki has also helped fundraising efforts for several organizations over the years as well.
