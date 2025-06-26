Wrestling On FanNation

Seth Rollins Net Worth 2025

A breakdown of Seth Rollins' net worth.

Sid Pullar III

Will Seth Rollins get his hand raised tonight on Raw?
Will Seth Rollins get his hand raised tonight on Raw? / WWE.com

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest stars on the current WWE roster. With a resume unlike anyone else currently employed by the promotion, Rollins has had a 14-year run with the company, rising up to cement himself as one of WWE's all-time greats.

Thanks to his veteran experience, star power and name recognition, Rollins is among the highest paid stars on the roster. As a former multi-time WWE Champion, two-time Money In The Bank winner and Royal Rumble winner, "The Architect" is the upper echelon of talent in the company.

  1. What is Seth Rollins' Net Worth in 2025?
  2. Seth Rollins' Salary
  3. Seth Rollins' Endorsements
  4. Seth Rollins' Charity Work

Name

Colby Lopez

Estimated Net Worth (2025)

$9 Million

Source of Wealth

Professional Wrestling, Acting

Salary

$3 Million annually

Endorsements

Instagram, Twitter

Charity

Make-A-Wish, Connor's Cure

What is Seth Rollins' Net Worth in 2025?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Seth Rollins currently has a net worth valued at $9 million. This figure is based on his current WWE contract and his earnings since signing with the company in 2011.

After earning a name for himself in Ring of Honor and across the independent scene before signing with WWE, Rollins is now among the highest paid wrestlers in the company today, becoming a five-time WWE World Champion along the way.

Among his achievements since signing with WWE, Rollins is the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion and NXT Champion. He is also a two-time Money In The Bank winner, Royal Rumble winner, six-time Tag Team Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and two-time United States Champion.

Seth Rollins' Salary

Rollins started in WWE back in 2011 and has gone on to sign multiple extensions since then. He has reportedly secured a salary of $3 million annually, resigning with the promotion in 2024 for a sizable raise from his previous deals.

Seth Rollins' Endorsements

Similar to his wife Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins has not signed any notable endorsement deals as of yet. Mostly making his endorsements on social media, he uses his audience on Instagram and X to mainly promote projects he's actively involved in, such as is BlackxBrave wrestling academy.

Seth Rollins' Charity Work

As one of WWE's top main event stars, Seth Rollins has been a dedicated supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and has been one of the most requested WWE stars.

Another major charity that WWE superstars have contributed to is Connor's Cure. Rollins has helped the cause in several different ways and has become a key benefactor of the company.

More WWE Wrestler Net Worth

Becky Lynch Net Worth 2025

Roman Reigns Net Worth

Triple H Net Worth 2025

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Net Worth

Published
Sid Pullar III
SID PULLAR III

Sid Pullar III, born and raised in New York, is a lifelong pro wrestling fan who fell in love with the business when stars like Randy Savage, Ric Flair and Sting captured his imagination. In 2017, he started the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast. Then in 2020, he began his writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling before moving to WrestleTalk in 2021. He is looking to capture his three decades worth of pro wrestling knowledge through his pieces and interviewing various stars.