Seth Rollins Net Worth 2025
Seth Rollins is one of the biggest stars on the current WWE roster. With a resume unlike anyone else currently employed by the promotion, Rollins has had a 14-year run with the company, rising up to cement himself as one of WWE's all-time greats.
Thanks to his veteran experience, star power and name recognition, Rollins is among the highest paid stars on the roster. As a former multi-time WWE Champion, two-time Money In The Bank winner and Royal Rumble winner, "The Architect" is the upper echelon of talent in the company.
Name
Colby Lopez
Estimated Net Worth (2025)
$9 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Acting
Salary
$3 Million annually
Endorsements
Instagram, Twitter
Charity
Make-A-Wish, Connor's Cure
What is Seth Rollins' Net Worth in 2025?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Seth Rollins currently has a net worth valued at $9 million. This figure is based on his current WWE contract and his earnings since signing with the company in 2011.
After earning a name for himself in Ring of Honor and across the independent scene before signing with WWE, Rollins is now among the highest paid wrestlers in the company today, becoming a five-time WWE World Champion along the way.
Among his achievements since signing with WWE, Rollins is the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion and NXT Champion. He is also a two-time Money In The Bank winner, Royal Rumble winner, six-time Tag Team Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and two-time United States Champion.
Seth Rollins' Salary
Rollins started in WWE back in 2011 and has gone on to sign multiple extensions since then. He has reportedly secured a salary of $3 million annually, resigning with the promotion in 2024 for a sizable raise from his previous deals.
Seth Rollins' Endorsements
Similar to his wife Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins has not signed any notable endorsement deals as of yet. Mostly making his endorsements on social media, he uses his audience on Instagram and X to mainly promote projects he's actively involved in, such as is BlackxBrave wrestling academy.
Seth Rollins' Charity Work
As one of WWE's top main event stars, Seth Rollins has been a dedicated supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and has been one of the most requested WWE stars.
Another major charity that WWE superstars have contributed to is Connor's Cure. Rollins has helped the cause in several different ways and has become a key benefactor of the company.
