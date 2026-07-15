Chris Jericho Predicts How Fans Will View Him Once He Retires

Chris Jericho recently addressed his polarizing status among wrestling fans, commenting on how they'll feel when he's gone.

Jericho, 55, has had a long career, as he's been wrestling for nearly four decades. He has been a top star in WWE and AEW and he has won the world title at both companies.

Jericho also has multiple ventures outside the ring, including his band, Fozzy. However, the longer Jericho has remained active, the more criticism he's drawn from some fans who have called for him to retire.

In the past, Jericho has made it clear that he doesn't intend to retire while he can still perform at a high level. In a new interview, he reflected on his legacy and shared his thoughts on the critics who would prefer to see him hang up his boots.

Chris Jericho | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Chris Jericho addresses fans' negativity towards him

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Jericho discussed how he wants to be remembered. He used the Rolling Stones as a comparison, saying that they just put out a new album, and the band has been around for decades. He pointed out that some of their eras haven't been received well, but fans are glad they're still here. Jericho then stated that fans will be sad when he's done wrestling.

"The Rolling Stones...have been [around for] 60 years, and some of the eras you like, some of the eras you hate, some of the eras you wish they would have gone away, and some of the eras you wish they would have done more, and you're still glad that they're here. I think when I'm done, people will be sad that I'm not around anymore."

Jericho then addressed the wrestling fans who don't like him and shared his belief that, once he retires, they'll look at him differently and appreciate how much he gave to the business. He emphasized that he's always given his best to every situation he's been in, and he's always aimed to make his opponent, the company, and the show better.

Jericho isn't letting Ciampa get away!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ozBHysJf1n — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2026

Reflecting on his career, Jericho said he was proud of the work he's done and that he still remains active because he loves wrestling. He stated that he's living his dream, and he's still performing at a high level, which means a lot to him.

Jericho returned to AEW in April after a lengthy absence and he has reestablished himself as a prominent member of the roster.

In recent weeks, he has been feuding with Tommaso Ciampa, who defeated him at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next for the former world champion.