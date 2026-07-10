Update on WWE's Potential Interest in Jack Perry Before AEW Re-Signing

Jack Perry is staying with AEW, but according to a new report, at least one competitor didn’t give much thought to bringing him in.

As announced during the special “Beach Break” edition of AEW Dynamite on July 8th, Jack Perry put pen to paper, ensuring that he will stay with All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

In recent weeks, Perry’s future had seemed unclear, as his contract was reportedly set to expire. He was rumored to be working without one and he was in negotiations for a new deal. At the time, it was unclear whether any outside organizations were interested in signing Perry.

The journey continues!@boy_myth_legend has officially re-signed with All Elite Wrestling and is ready to keep pushing the limits in #AEW!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/QJMZEzu3xV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2026

The Jurassic Express member has been with AEW since 2019, but fans speculated about the possibility of Perry leaving the company. Some wondered whether he could potentially follow in the footsteps of Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks (among others) and join WWE. Perry ultimately opted to remain “All Elite” by signing a new contract with AEW.

Shortly after AEW announced Perry’s re-signing on AEW Dynamite, new details have come to light regarding his potential free agency. As reported on Thursday’s edition of WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, WWE had little, if any, discussion about possibly going after Perry if he left AEW.

The report notes that, according to a source, it was generally felt that Perry didn’t fit in the current landscape in WWE. The possibility never became a reality, as Perry will be staying with AEW, but there are some factors to consider that might explain why he may not have fit in WWE.

Jack Perry | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Jack Perry's history with CM Punk

Perry, a former TNT Champion, AEW National Champion, and AEW World Tag Team Champion, has been viewed as one of the company’s Four Pillars throughout his tenure there. However, his AEW run was derailed when he was involved in an infamous backstage incident.

At AEW All In 2023, Perry got into an altercation with former world champion CM Punk. Perry and Punk were both suspended, and Punk eventually left the company. He returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and has since won two more world titles.

Meanwhile, Perry was exiled; he was kept off AEW programming for several months before he returned and aligned with the Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty 2024. Since then, he has turned face and reunited with Luchasaurus while continuing to establish himself as a title-winning singles competitor.

Perry has already had a successful 2026; he had a brief run with the AEW National Championship before Mark Davis dethroned him. In the video announcing his re-signing, Perry made it clear that he has his sights set on the AEW World Championship, and he wants to be the best. By staying “where the best wrestle” in AEW, he’ll have the chance to do just that.