CMLL Confirms La Catalina is Leaving the Company

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) has a strong roster of women's wrestlers, or as the promotion calls them, Amazonas. Names like Persephone, Zeuxis, India Sioux, and several more have been putting in amazing work with the company, but one their most popular stars is set to leave CMLL.

In a press release posted by CMLL on social media, it was revealed that La Catalina would no longer be part of the CMLL roster. The release, when translated from Spanish, reads:

"The World Wrestling Council announces that, effective April 1, 2026, La Catalina is no longer a

member of the CMLL Amazonas roster. This stems from the conclusion of the contractual relationship, which was not renewed by the sole and express decision of the wrestler herself, who unequivocally stated and formalized her desire not to continue said relationship, as this is in her best interests."

📄 COMUNICADO OFICIAL

El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre informa que, con efectos a partir del 1° de Abril de 2026, La Catalina ha dejado de formar parte del roster de las Amazonas del CMLL.



El CMLL le desea éxito en sus futuros proyectos. pic.twitter.com/MMZiynaCJn — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 7, 2026

CMLL further wished her success in her future endeavors and stated this would be their only statement on the matter.

La Catalina started her wrestling career around 2015, working only a few matches per year before signing a developmental deal with WWE and joining NXT in late 2019. Her time in WWE lasted about a year before she moved on to the independent scene in 2022 and a CMLL contract in 2023.

While never capturing a typical title within CMLL, Catalina did win the CMLL Universal Amazons Championship, a title given as a prize for winning a yearly tournament.

Where might La Catalina be heading?

There hasn't been any confirmation or hint on where La Catalina might be heading now that her contract with CMLL is done. It wouldn't be shocking to see her have interest from several promotions, as big matches against the likes of Persephone and Mercedes Mone did a lot to raise her stock in the industry.

Moving over to AEW or its sister promotion, Ring of Honor, doesn't seem the most likely, as that wouldn't have required Catalina to leave CMLL, as the promotions have granted several stars dual contracts.

Online fan theories speculate that Catalina might be returning to WWE. Many believe that she could either be a part of the NXT roster or continue her work in Mexico and join the AAA roster. She has greatly improved since her original run with the promotion and could find greater success today if that is the case.