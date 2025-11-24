Dominik Mysterio Net Worth

Following in the footsteps of his father Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio has grown into one of the most popular stars in all of WWE today.

Going from tag team partners with his WWE Hall of Fame dad to his current role in The Judgment Day, Mysterio is someone that the company is investing heavily in and views as a potential main eventer in the future.

With his current standing in WWE and becoming a double champion in 2025, Mysterio has earned a good living from professional wrestling and will continue to climb the ladder in the company moving forward.

Name Dominik Oscar Gutiérrez Estimated Net Worth (2025) $2 Million Source of Wealth Professional Wrestling Salary $350,000 annually Sponsorships & Endorsements WWE merchandise Charity Make-A-Wish

What is Dominik Mysterio's Net Worth in 2025?

According to various reports, Dominik Mysterio currently has a net worth of around $2 million. This is also based on his reported salary from his WWE contract.

First introduced to most WWE fans as a young child, Dominik Mysterio made his debut with the company back in 2005 as part of the storyline involving his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero.

Dominik Mysterio | WWE

Then in 2019, Mysterio would once again appear on WWE television before eventually making his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. Since then, Dominik teamed with his dad to become the first father-son WWE Tag Team Champions.

In 2022, Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and joined forces with The Judgment Day. Pairing up with Rhea Ripley, the partnership proved to be fruitful for everyone involved, with both stars being launched into the stratosphere.

2025 has seen Mysterio become one of WWE's hottest stars today. At WrestleMania 41, Dominik won the Intercontinental Championship and would go on a 200-plus-day title reign. During this run, he went on to capture the AAA Mega Championship as well.

At just 28 years old, Dominik Mysterio has everything it takes to be a future WrestleMania headliner and World Heavyweight Champion sooner rather than later.

Dominik Mysterio's Salary

Based on various reports and where he currently stands on the card, Dominik Mysterio is currently making approximately $350,000 to $500,000 annually.

This figure may not include what "Dirty Dom" is making from his merch sales with the promotion.

Dominik Mysterio's Endorsements

In 2025, Mysterio landed his first endorsement deal based on his love for "tendies," signing an endorsement deal with Wingstop.

Outside of that, The Judgment Day member, of course, has his deal with WWE to make merchandise based on his likeness.

Dominik Mysterio's Charity Work

Dominik Mysterio has been able to showcase his real self outside of his on-screen persona during charity work that he does through WWE. Most notably, Mysterio is an active contributor for the Make-A-Wish Foundation through the company.

Make-A-Wish is a longtime WWE partner and has seen several WWE stars grant wishes to terminally ill children. Dominik Mysterio continues to be among the talent requested for the Foundation.

