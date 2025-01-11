Rey Mysterio Net Worth 2025
When fans ask "who's that jumping out the sky," they are thinking of one star and that is Rey Mysterio. The luchador is an American born but Mexican-descent professional wrestler that has spent 35 years entertaining fans all over the world.
Considered one of wrestling's greatest masked performers, Mysterio is a former three-time WWE World Champion, Royal Rumble winner and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.
With four decades working in the business, Rey has acquired numerous lucrative contracts and deals that make him one of the most successful of his generation. Here is Rey Mysterio's net worth for 2025.
Name
Oscar Gutierrez Rubio
Estimated Net Worth (2025)
$10 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional wrestling, Acting, Music
Salary
$174,000
Endorsements & Sponsorships
WWE merchandise
Charity
Make A Wish, Fight4Autism
What is Rey Mysterio's Net Worth in 2025?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Rey Mysterio currently has a net worth of around $10 million. This is based on his near-four decade professional wrestling career and current WWE contract. The figure also includes any bonuses from merchandise sales and other endorsement deals.
MORE: Rey Mysterio Talks About Dominik Getting In The Wrestling Business
"The Master of the 619" started his career in Mexico under the training of his uncle Rey Mysterio Sr. After becoming a breakout star in the country, Mysterio came to America and started working with ECW before moving on to more success in WCW.
In 2002, Mysterio signed with WWE where he immediately became a very popular star and merchandise mover for the company. Mysterio is a three-time WWE World Champion, winner of the 2006 Royal Rumble and a Grand Slam Champion.
Mysterio's legacy is unmatched in the wrestling industry and will only further grow with the introduction of his son, Dominik Mysterio, to WWE in 2019. "Dirty Dom" has since become one of the company's most dastardly heels as a member of The Judgment Day and as a former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion with his father.
Rey Mysterio's Salary
After an eleven year run with WWE from 2002 to 2013, Rey Mysterio left the company and would travel around the world for several different promotions, such as NJPW, AAA and Lucha Underground.
According to several online platforms, Rey Mysterio is currently making an annual salary of $174,000 from WWE. This figure, if true, does not include his merchandising sales and other endorsement deals obtained through the company.
Mysterio is the only active in-ring performer still working in the company who is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, after being inducted during WrestleMania 39 weekend in 2023.
Rey Mysterio's Endorsements & Sponsorships
Throughout his four decades in the professional wrestling business, Rey Mysterio has worked with several different brands through collaborations done with WWE.
WWE currently handles all of Mysterio's merchandising in regards to his masks, shirts or any other products, as well as collaborations in association with his image and likeness.
Rey Mysterio's Charity Work
As one of WWE's most recognizable babyface stars of the 2000s and 2010s, Rey Mysterio has contributed to several charities in association with the promotion over the last 20 years.
His most notable charitable work has to be with the Make A Wish Foundation. Mysterio is among the WWE stars who is most requested for visits with sick children wanting to meet the luchador. Make A Wish has close ties with WWE since the early 2000s.
Rey Mysterio grants his 100th wish with a custom mask
In 2019, Mysterio also started a fundraiser to support those suffering from autism around the world, which was titled "Fight4Autism." This fundraiser was considered a success with Mysterio's massive fan following assisting this cause.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Dominik Mysterio On The Death Of Eddie Guerrero
The 20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time