Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's TKO Stake Is Skyrocketing
TKO's stock price is skyrocketing, and The Rock cashing in.
TKO Holdings Group Inc, owners of WWE and UFC, have seen their stock price rise over 58% since the new year (as of October 5), closing on Friday at a record high of $127.14.
Back in January, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined the TKO board. Along with his appointment to the board, he also gained ownership over "The Rock" trademark and received 193,116 shares in the company. At $127.14 per share, that puts his stake at an eye watering $24,545,043.60. Up over $9 million since the start of the year.
MORE: The Rock Reveals How Much He Asked For During First WWE Contract Negotiation
At the time of his appointment, then Executive Charmain of the Board Vince McMahon said “Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like Rock. We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights.”
While this may seem like a staggering sum to most, it's not exactly life-changing for The Rock, who's net worth is estimated to be in the $800 million range.
The Rock is currently in Georgia, where yesterday (Friday) he made an appearance at Apalachee High School to fulfill a promise he made to be in attendance for the first home football match since the school was victim of a school shooting.
As the school is just an hour outside of Atlanta, Georgia, where WWE Bad Blood is set to take place today, rumors have swirled that The Rock will make a surprise appearance.
WWE Bad Blood is set to kickoff at 6pm today on Peacock.
Recommended
The Rock Gets Emotional Speaking On Tragic Timing Of Dad, Rocky Johnson's Death
WWE Bad Blood 2024: Time, Date, How To Watch, Match Card & More