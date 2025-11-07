Chris Jericho Net Worth 2025

With a career that has spanned nearly 35 years, Chris Jericho is one of the most recognizable pro wrestlers of his generation. Having traveled the world from Japan to Mexico, Jericho made a name for himself in ECW, WCW, and WWE.

Reaching the mountaintop of the industry, Jericho made history when he defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock in one night to become the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion. The legend would go on to be a six-time world champion and a record nine-time Intercontinental Champion.

Now currently in AEW where he is regarded as one of the most influential figures in company history, Jericho has more than accumulated plenty of big money contracts throughout his career. With his pro wrestling success and mainstream crossover, Jericho is among the richest pro wrestlers ever.

Name Chris Irvine Estimated Net Worth (2025) $18 Million Source of Wealth Professional Wrestling, Music, Acting, Hosting, Podcasting, Endorsements Salary $5 Million annually Businesses Talk Is Jericho podcast, Fozzy band, Rock N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Cruise Charity Inspire Foundation, Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation

What is Chris Jericho's Net Worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Jericho's net worth is $18 million. This figure is based on his earnings from his professional wrestling career and other ventures, such as music, acting, podcasting and businesses.

Coming up in the pro wrestling industry in the late 1980s and 1990s, Jericho made his name in the business working all around the world and earning a reputation for his quality in-ring work.

After making an impact in Mexico and Japan, Jericho eventually made his way to the United States, working for Extreme Championship Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling and eventually WWE.

Famously debuting in 1999 after the signature countdown clock counted down to 0, Jericho would emerge as one of the top stars in the company. Winning the Intercontinental Championship a record nine times, the legend reached the apex when he became the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion.

That one time Jericho out-talked The Rock on the mic… absolute masterclass 🎤🔥 pic.twitter.com/aHEb1ODA2Z — Chris ⚡ (@IconicChriss) October 17, 2025

After leaving his legacy in WWE to head to NJPW for a dream match with Kenny Omega in 2018, Jericho would be the biggest free agent signing for All Elite Wrestling when the company started a year later.

The inaugural AEW World Champion has been one of the important figures in the promotion's history and has had countless memorable feuds with the likes of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and MJF.

Chris Jericho's Salary

According to multiple sources, Jericho is reportedly making around $5 million per year from All Elite Wrestling at the time of this writing.

Due to his status as one of the most legendary, decorated and biggest stars on the AEW roster, Chris Jericho is one of the highest paid performers in the company to this day.

Chris Jericho's Businesses

Chris Jericho has always been active outside of the squared circle. Known for his lengthy breaks from in-ring competition, "Le Champion" has put his name out there and taken his star power to new heights.

EXCLUSIVE: During #AEWCollision, "The Nueve" @IAmJericho tried to provoke a young fan that wasn't having ANY of it! pic.twitter.com/olAH1rpnl6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2025

During his early WWE run, Jericho revealed that he was the lead singer for his own band called Fozzy. The band has been together for over 25 years and has performed in multiple countries, while releasing eight studio albums with their hit songs, including Jericho's AEW theme song, "Judas."

Meanwhile, Jericho also launched his own weekly podcast, "Talk Is Jericho," where he discussed his pro wrestling career and the current goings-on in the industry. However, the show has expanded to become a space for insightful interviews and conversations about all things.

Finally, Jericho hosts his own biannual cruise for pro wrestling fans called "The Rock N' Wrestling Rager At Sea Cruise." The cruise has featured talent from AEW and ROH, as well as legendary names, helping give fans a one-of-a-kind experience with activities throughout the ship.

Chris Jericho's Charity Work

Chris Jericho has been known as one of the most giving and supportive pro wrestlers of his generation, often being found giving back to those in need in the industry and beyond.

When it comes to charity work, Jericho contributes to The Inspire Foundation, which is a charity that supports children and families in need. He's also contributed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation during his time in WWE, granting wishes to terminally ill children.

Jericho also notably donated to the Chasing M's Foundation, founded by Damar Hamlin, which provides toys for children in his hometown.

