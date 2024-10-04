10 Facts About WWE Bad Blood
WWE Bad Blood is back this weekend, with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre set to face off in an infamous 'Hell in a Cell' match. The headline matchup rekindles the legacy of previous Bad Blood events, and sets the stage for a brutal, high-stakes match.
Here's 10 facts about WWE Bad Blood.
1) The first event was held in on October 5th, 1997 in St. Louis, Missouri.
2) The last event was held 20 years ago on June 13th, 2004 in Columbus, Ohio.
3) Bad Blood featured the first Hell in a Cell match, which saw The Undertaker battle Shawn Michaels.
4) Kane debuted at the first Hell in a Cell match, helping Shawn Michael's defeat The Undertaker. It's largely considered one of the greatest debut's of all time.
5) Bad Blood was discontinued in 2004 and was replaced by Vengeance and One Night Stand.
6) The first Bad Blood event was "Badd Blood: In Your House". Bad was intentionally mispelled.
7) Triple H headlined Bad Blood in back-to-back events. In 2003 he squared off against Kevin Nash for the World Heavyweight Championship, and in 2004 he faced Shawn Michaels in a 48-minute marathon.
8) Shane McMahon served as the special guest referee enforcer during Triple H and Kevin Nash's match.
9) There have only been three previous Bad Blood events. The first was held in 1997, the second in 2003 and the third in 2004.
10) Saturday's event marks 27 years to the day since the first event took placed.
Match Card
Hell In A Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
WWE Women World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu
WWE Women's Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley
