Cody Rhodes Is Getting A Special Entrance At WWE Bad Blood [REPORT]
Cody Rhodes is a master of theatrics. It's a quality his initial WWE run lacked, but time in Japan, the indies, and AEW helped mold The American Nightmare into arguably the best showman in the business today. Rhodes reportedly plans to further cement that status at WWE's upcoming Bad Blood PLE.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Undisputed WWE Champion will have his entrance music performed by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's marching band. In August, the Arkansas marching band was featured in an ESPN clip when they played Rhodes' Kingdom theme during a college football game.
If the band plays Kingdom as well as it does in the above clip, there is no doubt that the Atlanta audience will be rocking out.
Cody Rhodes has a history of cool entrances. There was a slick stage-rising entrance at AEW Revolution in 2020 with Downstait playing Kingdom live.
There was, of course, his most infamous AEW entrance where Rhodes "destroyed" an homage to Triple H's throne.
Cody's most spectacular WWE entrance came at this year's WrestleMania 40 Night 2, when he appeared on stage with a white and gold winged skeleton mask. Brandi Rhodes appeared next to him in a spectacularly matching Americana outfit. Her appearance magnified his pop and made for a truly goosebump-inducing visual.
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are teaming up to take on The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa at WWE Bad Blood on October 5 in Atlanta.
