Alexa Bliss Teases Bigger Role For Lilly, Reveals Which WWE Star Could Bring Her To Life [Exclusive]
Alexa Bliss has been back in WWE for several months now, but fans have yet to see the full return of the twisted Bliss that took a hiatus from the company following the 2023 Royal Rumble.
The dark and occasionally demonic ally tuned foe of Bray Wyatt tormented numerous WWE Superstars throughout the Thunder Dome Era of television. During which Bliss would showcase a wide array of supernatural abilities, often channeled through her beloved and possessed doll Lilly.
The act wasn't everyone's cup of tea, but the duo of Alexa and Lilly still have a passionate and rather appropriate cult like following amongst the WWE Universe.
Lilly also made her return to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble Match back in February, but fans have been treated to a much more restrained version of the plush figure thus far. There's no guarantee that the old Lilly doll will ever be unleashed upon the locker room again, but it was important for Alexa to bring back certain elements of her character to honor the late Windham Rotunda.
She told the Takedown on SI during the SummerSlam Media Junket that even though she hasn't crossed paths with them yet, she's been a big fan of the work the Wyatt Sicks have been doing to carry on the legacy of Bray Wyatt.
“Anything we can do to keep Windham's spirit alive and his art, 'cause I know that he would want his art to continue. I think it's great what they're doing,” Alexa said. “Will Alexa and the Wyatt Sicks meet up one day? Probably. It’s just when will we get there? Bray said that he and I will always be connected. And when [Alexa and the Wyatts meet up] it'll be big.”
It was a week ago that we had the opportunity to chat with Chelsea Green about the release of WWE Unreal on Netflix. During our conversation the former Women's United States Champion revealed a number of her famous creative pitches, including her desire to bring Alexa's doll Lilly to life.
Bliss confirmed that Chelsea pitched the idea to her, as well as the WWE creative team, but said it was more statement of fact than anything else.
“She had actually texted me, I think it was when I was on maternity leave, and she was like, ‘Hey, one day I will be Lilly,’” Alexa said with a playful chuckle.
It turns out, Lilly is actually quite popular amongst the WWE Women's Division and many of the ladies may be fighting for the role if the decision is ever made for Lilly to take possession of someone on screen.
“We've actually had a lot of people pitch to be the real life Lilly. For me, I like keeping Lilly as something that's a little more mysterious. I like not putting a face to the name, but if the time ever came when they're like, ‘Hey, we need to make Lilly come alive.’ I think Chelsea would be the perfect fit.”
For that to happen, Alexa would clearly need to tap back into her supernatural abilities. When asked whether her character would dive back into those waters in the future, Bliss happily gave us a definitive answer.
“A hundred percent,” Bliss said. "One thing I've always said about my character is that it's always evolving. I do have my next idea already for my character, but right now my character's not friends with Charlotte. And that's been a lot of fun, and who knows, maybe Charlotte will become the next Lilly.”
The Queen transforming into Lilly would be a sinister twist to the on-going 'we're not friends' story line. It would certainly showcase a side of Charlotte never seen before, and it would be the ultimate payback. Remember, at one point Flair did tear Lilly to pieces in the center of the ring. Something Alexa says she hasn't forgotten.
First things first, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will battle for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships Saturday night at WWE SummerSlam. They show gets underway at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on Peacock in the United States and internationally on Netflix.
