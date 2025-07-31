WWE SummerSlam Predictions (Saturday): Will CM Punk Dethrone Gunther?
It is time for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' as the first ever two-night WWE SummerSlam kicks-off Saturday night from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
World Heavyweight Champion Gunther returns to the very event where he captured the gold for the first time in his career, and he'll be defending his title against none other than the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World'.
CM Punk would very likely already be a World Champion if it wasn't for Seth Rollins getting in his business at Night of Champions. With The Visionary on the shelf, does Punk have a clear path to definitively prove that he is who he still claims to be?
Will Jade Cargill complete her ascension to the top of the SmackDown Women's Division by defeating Tiffany Stratton to become the new WWE Women's Champion? Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed may be the future of WWE, but will Roman Reigns and Jey Uso remind the world that they run this industry right now?
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell round out our panel for this weekend's massive Premium Live Event, and they are attempting to answer all those questions and more.
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
This one probably won't end up being a five star classic, but Jelly Roll might surprise some people with his performance in the ring. WWE always takes a risk with celebrity appearances, but it's a guarantee that the crowd will be on their feet when the Grammy nominee gets tagged in. Randy Orton will do much of the heavy lifting, but Jelly will get the glory as he pins Logan Paul to give the big victory to RK-Roll.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: RK-Roll
Zack Heydorn: RK-Roll
Blake Lovell: RK-Roll
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
This may be the most intriguing match-up of the entire weekend and it has a great deal to do with the uncertain future of Karrion Kross. His WWE contract is reportedly up some time in August and there has been no indication that negotiations on an extension have begun. If Kross wins on Saturday, it would be a major sign that the popular star is sticking around for a while. But given that free agency could very well be on the horizon, we all have to go with Zayn picking up the victory at SummerSlam.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Sami Zayn
Zack Heydorn: Sami Zayn
Blake Lovell: Sami Zayn
Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Sometimes you just have to ride the hot hand. WWE has found money in Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. There is just something about the two of them together that works. Fans love their dynamic, and whether they are friends or not, they will be walking out of SummerSlam as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Which will leave a sad Roxanne Perez to seek comfort in the arms of Dirty Dominik Mysterio. We hope Liv Morgan isn't watching at home.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW... Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss
Blake Lovell: AND NEW... Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman
There is no denying that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have incredibly bright futures in WWE. Big moments are ahead for them in the not too distant future, but not this weekend. Roman Reigns has not won a match since his Tribal Combat victory over Solo Sikoa at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere back in January. That streak will end. The OTC and Main Event Jey Uso are going to march into MetLife Stadium with the swagger of two former World Champions and they will come out on top.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso
Zack Heydorn: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso
Blake Lovell: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Jade Cargill is coming off one of her best performances when she defeated Naomi in a No Holds Barred Match at WWE Evolution. Hopefully she will continue to build off of that match because she's going to get the opportunity to prove that she is ready to be WWE Women's Champion. Tiffany Stratton has had a great first run with the gold and it won't be her last, but the creative team has been building toward this win for Jade Cargill since she first arrived in the company.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Jade Cargill
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW... Jade Cargill
Blake Lovell: AND NEW... Jade Cargill
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
Gunther just won the World Heavyweight Champion back from Jey Uso a little less than two months ago and he only has the one successful title defense over the retiring Goldberg. It's hard to image that WWE takes the title off of him here, even if Punk is the betting favorite. Whether he's legitimately hurt or not, we all like Seth Rollins to get involved in some fashion here and follow through on his promise to never allow Punk to win a World Championship.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Gunther
Zack Heydorn: Gunther
Blake Lovell: Seth Rollins cashes-in MITB, wins the title
