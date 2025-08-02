WWE SummerSlam 2025 Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream (Night 1)
It's party time as the biggest one of the entire summer kicks-off tonight from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The first ever two-night SummerSlam features a stacked card from top to bottom and will be headlined Saturday night by a battle for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Gunther will defend his title at the very same event that he first captured it, and he'll do so against none other than CM Punk. Can the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' live up to his moniker and win his first World Title in WWE in over a decade, or will The Ring General prove once again to be in a class all his own?
The WWE Women's Championship will also be up for grabs tonight as Tiffany Stratton looks to continue her impressive first title run against the 2025 Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill.
The Judgment Day is fully draped in gold over on Monday night Raw, but that could change if Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss pull off a big win against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line.
Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross will finally put their issues to bed tonight and there are two major tag team bouts this evening, one of which will see Roman Reigns crash the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. The OTC teams with Jey Uso to face off against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Here is everything you need to know about the first night of WWE SummerSlam live from the Garden State.
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
Celebrity appearances in a WWE ring are nothing new, but Jelly Roll is out to show that the bigger boys know how to fight too. The Grammy Award nominee has slimmed down significantly for this bout, but trying to compete against two world class athletes in Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul is a tall task for anyone. They don't believe Jelly Roll belongs in a WWE ring, and he may prove them right to be fair. So it's a good thing that he has 14-time World Champion Randy Orton fighting along side him.
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
After suffering from months worth of harassment, Sami Zayn finally has the opportunity to get Karrion Kross off his back when they meet in a rubber match inside of MetLife Stadium. The Underdog from the Underground cannot be anywhere close to 100 percent after enduring multiple attacks with a lead pipe, but if he fight through the pain and pull off another upset, then Kross will have to admit to the entire world that he was wrong about the future World Champion.
Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
They refuse to call themselves friends, but they may soon be able to call themselves champions. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, two of the most accomplished singles stars in the WWE Women's Division, are trying to find success now as a duo. The unlikely pair have earned themselves an opportunity at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but it's not going to be an easy task to pry gold away from the Judgment Day.
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed believe they are the future of WWE and Roman Reigns has challenged them to prove it at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. With their heralded leader Seth Rollins out injured, Breakker and Reed will be left to go up against two former World Champions with only The Oracle Paul Heyman to back them up. Do they have what it takes to topple both The OTC and Main Event Jey Uso?
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Jade Cargill has worked her entire life to earn this kind of opportunity. This match-up against Tiffany Stratton represents her first ever shot at becoming a World Champion and the reigning Queen of the Ring is determined to capture her moment. Stratton's first run with the WWE Women's Championship has been impressive with marquee wins over Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus and Nia Jax. But will she be able to weather a storm tonight in New Jersey?
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
It's been 12 years, six months and six days since the last time that CM Punk held a World Championship in WWE. His final run with the WWE Title came to an end in January of 2013 and all these years later he has the chance to prove he's still the 'Best in the World'. One of the most dominant champions in recent history stands in his way. Gunther is not unbeatable, but he's about as close as it gets, and he's out to improve upon his already rich legacy at SummerSlam.
WWE SummerSlam 2025 time:
Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
WWE SummerSlam 2025 starts at 6 p.m. ET
WWE SummerSlam location:
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
WWE SummerSlam 2025 takes place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
How To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025:
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Peacok (US) and Netflix (International).
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card:
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman
Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
WWE SummerSlam Predictions:
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
WWE SummerSlam Predictions (Saturday): Will CM Punk Dethrone Gunther?
WWE SummerSlam Predictions (Sunday): Will Cody Rhodes Redeem His Loss To John Cena?
Major Seth Rollins WWE Money In The Bank Cash-In Creative Plans Revealed
Becky Lynch Reportedly Undergoing A Massive Change Imminently