STARDOM's Syuri To Embark On Overseas Excursion
One of STARDOM's biggest stars could be heading stateside, at least for a little while.
Following her loss to Sareee at STARDOM: The Conversion, former IWGP Women's Champion, Syuri, announced that she would be taking a break from the top women's promotion in Japan to train overseas and prepare to win back the title she lost.
Syuri won the IWGP Women's Championship at All Star Grand Queendom, ending Mayu Iwatani's record-setting 735-day reign. Before her loss to Sareee, Syuri defended the title successfully in England's Pro Wrestling EVE against Alex Windsor, who announced her signing to AEW after the match.
At this point in her career spanning nearly two decades, 36-year-old Syuri is nothing short of a living legend. Her 365-day reign as World of STARDOM Champion began with the first five-star rating for a women's match (vs. Utami Hayashishita) from Wrestling Observer Newsletter in 25 years and led to her topping the PWI Women's 250 list in 2022. In addition to world titles in STARDOM and NJPW, she's also held the CMLL World Women's Championship.
Her numerous accolades include winning Tokyo Sports' Women's Wrestling Grand Prize award, as well as STARDOM's 5Star Grand Prix tournament in 2021. Outside of wrestling, Syuri has enjoyed a successful MMA career, including a stint in UFC, with a record of 6-3.
As she sets her sights on wrestling overseas for the foreseeable future, there are several routes Syuri can take. Due to her MMA background, she's long been lauded as a dream participant in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. Other overseas possibilities are available through STARDOM's existing international partnership with AEW. One is a dream match with ROH Women's World Champion Athena, which both women have expressed is a priority for them through social media and recent interviews.
With rumors of AEW women's tag team championships coming soon, Syuri's overseas excursion could also be an opportunity to reunite with her former teammate, 3-time AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida. Syuri and Shida teamed up on and off in Japan from 2011 to 2019, winning tag team gold in Sendai Girls, OZ Academy, and REINA. The two recently reconnected in May and shared it on social media.
Shida hasn't been on AEW TV recently due to visa issues, and it remains to be seen when she will officially return. If her visa issues are cleared in time for All In Texas, there's a chance fans could see her (and potentially Syuri) in the women's casino gauntlet on July 12. Syuri's last match in STARDOM before her excursion will take place July 6 in Korakuen Hall.
