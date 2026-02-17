MJF Opens Up About How Much Longer He Plans to Wrestle

He's Maxwell Jacob Friedman, he's better than us, and we apparently know it.

MJF is a 29-year-old pro wrestling world champion in AEW who is in the physical prime of his life. He recently retained the AEW World championship against Brody King in the main event of AEW Grand Slam in Australia last Saturday.

With pro wrestling legends all around the world transitioning to the next chapter of their lives, like John Cena, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Goldberg, and A.J. Styles, wrestling fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see who's leaving the business next.

Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, and Adam Copeland are some names who are closer to the end of their career than the beginning, but none of the three has made any indication they'll be done soon. Just like those three legends, MJF doesn't think he'll be done anytime soon either.

Brody King and MJF | Ricky Havlak - All Elite Wrestling

Two or three more decades left

Ric Flair had his last match in TNA in 2012 at age 62. Sting was 64-years-old at AEW Revolution in March 2024. Chris Jericho is still going strong at 55-years-old. Being 40-years-old in the pro wrestling business is the new 30-years-old.

When MJF says he can wrestle for two or three more decades, there isn't a pro wrestling fan in the world who should think he can't do it. He spoke with Ross Tucker during Super Bowl weekend to discuss when he plans to stop wrestling.

"Now I am 29 and feeling fine, my friend. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I got a good… probably 20 or 30 years left in my career so." MJF on his time left in wrestling

MJF was 23-years-old when he was eliminated last by Adam "Hangman" Page in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing 2019. Since then, he's won the AEW World championship twice and is currently in the middle of his second reign.

MJF declares which wrestling injury was his worst

The only thing that could stop MJF from fulfilling his potential 40-year pro wrestling career is his health and passion for the business. Though it's hard to believe anything can ever suck the intense passion for pro wrestling out of MJF.

MJF hasn't torn his Achilles tendon or suffered major neck and nerve damage, but he did detail what suffering through an agonizing shoulder injury mid-match was like.

"My shoulder came completely out of socket about six minutes into a 35-minute long main event match, and there was 18,000 people there. So I kind of had no choice but to suck it up. Because A, I was defending the world title. I had no intention of losing it. People pay their hard-earned money to see MJF go the distance." MJF on Ross Tucker Football Podcast

MJF | All Elite Wrestling

MJF added that excruciating pain followed the shoulder separation during and after the match. He missed five months of action after separating his shoulder at AEW Worlds End 2023 in an AEW World Championship match against Samoa Joe. MJF returned to action at Double or Nothing 2024.

