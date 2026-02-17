Saraya Hints at Future Plans After Returning to the Ring

Saraya hasn't wrestled in over a year, but has returned to in-ring action for training. Is she looking for another run in the squared circle?

Maybe yes? Saraya knows, but just isn't revealing the news officially yet. She's more than happy to provide hints, though.

Saraya's last match was for AEW near the end of 2024. The former AEW Women's World Champion squared off against Willow Nightingale, Nyla Rose, and Jaime Hayter in a fatal four-way number one contender match for the AEW Women's World Championship. She lost the match to Nightingale.

Since that match, Saraya has been quiet in terms of matches and appearances across the wrestling industry. She confirmed in March of last year that she had left AEW.

Is Saraya close to returning to WWE?

During a new interview with Muscle Man Malcom, Saraya revealed that not only was she currently training in the ring, but she had an idea of what her return to wrestling would look like. She stopped short of giving exact details on when she might step in the ring again.

“2026 is looking really great. I have a busy schedule ahead of me and that’s about it. That’s all I’m giving you.” Saraya

Saraya continued and specifically discussed being inside of a ring again to train.

“I’m just trying to get my lick back. I missed wrestling. I lost my passion for it for a second. I told people months ago I was getting back in the ring in January and I did just that and I’m having such a great time. I said if I was to ever come back to wrestling, I’ll be better than I was before. NXT Paige.” Saraya

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, is a former NXT Women's Champion and a multiple-time WWE Divas Champion. She was forced to retire from WWE in December 2017 due to a serious neck injury.

She didn't return to wrestling until making her AEW debut at Grand Slam inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2022. She feuded with Britt Baker early in her run and became the AEW Women's World Champion at the first-ever All-In London event in 2023.

At that show in front of family and friends, Saraya defeated Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida in a fatal four-way match to win the championship. She held the belt until Hikaru Shida beat her on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

Aside from being a champion in WWE, Saraya is also a former General Manager of SmackDown. She was hired by Shane McMahon to run the show when he was commissioner in 2018.

