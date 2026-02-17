Dominik Mysterio Getting Updated Ring Gear as Part of New WWE Partnership

WWE has announced a new multi-year partnership with global men’s hygiene brand DUDE Wipes, which will be highlighted by integrations with WWE Superstars and enhanced match sponsorships at high-profile WWE events.

As part of the deal, DUDE Wipes will have a prominent presence across multiple Premium Live Events, including WWE SummerSlam this August in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as curated social and digital content and a custom DUDE Wipes commercial featuring WWE Superstars.

Dirty Dom and DUDE Wipes

Dominik Mysterio | WWE

Additionally, reigning Men's Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio will participate in a first-of-its-kind integration in which his signature gear will feature DUDE Wipes branding during every in-ring appearance on WWE programming, including Monday Night Raw and various PLEs.

“DUDE Wipes is a disruptive brand that speaks directly to our audience, and this partnership allows us to showcase that connection in a way only WWE can,” said Jesse Tomares, Vice President, Global Partnerships at WWE.

“From high impact match sponsorships to unprecedented in ring integrations with Dominik Mysterio, this collaboration delivers a fresh, entertaining approach to brand storytelling at the biggest moments on our calendar.”

Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio | WWE

Dirty Dom's new sponsored ring gear debuted this past Monday on Raw, when Mysterio competed in the main event triple threat qualifying match for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Dom was wearing his recognizable bandana rib cage t-shirt, which was incorporated with DUDE Wipes branding.

“As a lifelong WWE fan, this partnership hits differently for the brand. Us DUDE Wipes founders grew up watching WWE idolizing the superstars of our day. Getting the chance to partner with WWE and Dirty Dom and do something that’s never really been done before is surreal,” said Ryan Meegan, Co-Founder, CMO.

“DUDE Wipes has always believed in meeting fans where they are in our own authentic way and we can't wait to encounter the amazing WWE fans all across the country. We promise to bring the fun and more importantly, the CLEAN with Dom in the best way possible!”

Dominik Mysterio is back in action after missing several weeks with a shoulder injury

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio | Netflix

Mysterio lost out on qualifying for Elimination Chamber to Je'Von Evans, but he will soon be defending his Men's Intercontinental Championship for the first time since he became a two-time champion.

Penta became the No. 1 Contender Monday night after he defeated El Grande Americano. Mysterio won the title from John Cena at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames back in November, but has been unable to defend it in recent weeks due to injury.

Monday's triple threat match was Dom's first time in the ring since December. A date for his defense against Penta has not yet been announced.

