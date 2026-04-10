Black Tiger IX Wants To Honor The Tradition Of This Iconic Character, Proving To Be The Best In CMLL (Exclusive)

Black Tiger is one of the most legendary and iconic masked wrestlers in the history of pro wrestling. Most known for their work behind the mask in NJPW, there have been several notable names who been under this character.

From Eddie Guerrero and Rocky Romero to Tomohiro Ishii and Ricky Reyes, the mask has been a symbol of excellence for stars who have gone to find success under their own persona in New Japan.

However, the latest star to adopt this persona is the wrestler formerly known as Magnus. The new Black Tiger is looking to continue to honor this legendary character in Mexico for CMLL.

Místico y Máscara Dorada aprovecharon un tope de Flip Gordon sobre Black Tiger para superar en el centro del encordado a Los Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero y Gran Guerrero).



Sigue los pormenores de la función de #LunesClásicoCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial pic.twitter.com/AmQn7m1aSi — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 7, 2026

"Well of course like every child, I grew up with the best wrestling, the best lucha libre, and the best pro wrestling videos," Black Tiger IX told The Takedown On SI. "So I was watching Japanese wrestling since I was like six or seven years old. Of course I saw videos of Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, Hayabusa, and for me the best gimmick or the best character always was Black Tiger, no matter what version."

Dating back to 1982, there have been eight different performers who have donned the iconic mask and Black Tiger IX will now look to give a whole new generation of fans their own memories of this masked star in CMLL.

Black Tiger believes the memories that he has of this character is the main reason he wanted to bring it back in 2026.

"The first, the second, of course the new one, every Black Tiger is the best, so I grew up with the gimmick. I know who Black Tiger is, so now as Black Tiger, well I don’t try to be the best, I’m gonna to be the best Black Tiger. So of course I grew up watching Japanese pro wrestling, so that is the reason I changed my name to Black Tiger," Black Tiger said.

Black Tiger IX wants to continue the legacy of this legendary gimmick everywhere around the world

CMLL

Looking back at the past wrestlers that have donned the same mask, Black Tiger IX wants to travel around the world and cement his place as one of the best in all of wrestling today.

"Every Black Tiger, no matter if it’s Rocky Romero, Eddie Guerrero, they wrestle in Japan, but now I have the opportunity to be in other companies," Tiger stated. "Why, because CMLL has a lot of partnerships, so I have the opportunity to explain and show the world who Black Tiger is, no matter if it’s the States, UK, in Mexico, or around the world. People will know the only Tiger is of course that’s me, Black Tiger."

Now that he has become Black Tiger, the CMLL star wants to capture a world title no matter if it is in Mexico or anywhere around the world with the partnered promotions, such as AEW, Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Yes, in this moment, I am the National Tag Team Champion, but of course I would like to be a world champion, no matter if it’s in a singles or tag team," Tiger proclaimed. "Everybody knows the last FantasticaMania tour, my partner was Averno, so he’s one of my coaches now. So I try to find the World Tag Team Titles here in CMLL and of course, I find the best titles around the world."

"I tell you no matter if it’s RevPro, AEW, MLW, Ring of Honor, CMLL of course, New Japan, I will try to be the best champion in every company. Now, I am the best wrestler in that company, but I want to be the best champion in every single company, no matter what’s country, it’s New Japan, it’s CMLL, it’s AEW, it’s MLW, it’s Ring of Honor, I just want to show the world who Black Tiger is."

Ahead of officially adopting the Black Tiger persona, the wrestler formerly known as Magnus stepped inside the squared circle against Andrade El Idolo on the January 24 edition of AEW Collision.

Growing up the business during the same time as Andrade, Black Tiger IX showed his admiration for his success around the world and how he wants to match his accomplishments whereever he heads to next.

"Well I grew up with people like Andrade, like Mistico, like Volador Jr. and I learned so good about those guys, so everybody knows Andrade has been successful around the world, no matter if it’s Japan or the States, around the world," Tiger explained. "He calls himself a superstar and an idol, of course he’s a superstar and an idol about him a lot."

"So now as Black Tiger, I just try to be the best. Why? Because everybody knows Black Tiger, the last Black Tiger just wrestled in Japan or New Japan Pro Wrestling."

#CMLL At some point during the FantasticaMania tour, Magnus became the 9th iteration of Black Tiger. pic.twitter.com/kLj2Vhxvu5 — MarK Condon (マーク)☠️👿 (@BigShambowski) April 6, 2026

Even more than this match with Andrade, the NJPW and CMLL Fantastica Mania in Japan had a powerful influence on Black Tiger's career.

During this year;s tour, Tiger stepped in the ring once again with his idol, the legendary Tiger Mask. In their rivalry earlier this year, the CMLL star donned the Black Tiger mask and embraced what it really meant to be this iconic NJPW character.

"Every time I was there since the very beginning in 2024, my first match was versus Tiger Mask in a Lightning Match," Tiger reflected. "In that moment, my world changed. Why, because my dream for years was to wrestle in Japan. So in 2024, my first match in Osaka was versus Tiger Mask in a singles match and whew, that was amazing."

"That changed my mind. At the time in that match, I wear the Black Tiger character, but with my name or my last name. So now in this tour, I did the same. I take the Black Tiger mask and everyone knows this is the last year of Tiger Mask wrestling, so I take the Black Tiger to show the people that Black Tiger always is the best of every Tiger Mask."

On the February 27th CMLL x NJPW Fantastica Mania event, Tiger Mask was able to score a victory over Black Tiger IX.

It's Monday, June 12 in Japan!#onthisday in 1996, under the Black Tiger mask, Eddie Guerrero defeated Jyushin Thunder Liger to win Best of the Super Jr.!



Relive history with @njpwworld!https://t.co/s1Nn9h6ulx#njpw pic.twitter.com/P9FlCC3LT4 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 11, 2023

At the summer of 2025, Tiger Mask announced that he planned to retire in July 2026 after over 30 years in the business.

"Of course, Black Tiger always is the best no matter what’s the number, always Black Tiger is the best," Black Tiger IX said. "So I try to wear the same, the Black Tiger, the mask, the gear, but this is, it’s amazing because all the tour, every match was versus Tiger Mask, one of my idols."

"In the very beginning, I told him, ‘you are my idol, I grew up watching your videos, I know where you wrestle no matter if it’s only New Japan, I know you wrestled too in Michinoku Pro or other companies. So I know well who is Tiger Mask.’"

This loss against his idol has only motivated the luchador to prove that he is the best and wants his redemption against Tiger Mask before he retires later this year.

"So it’s great to me to be there or be part of history," Tiger stated. "And I told him at Korakuen Hall that he has all my respect, but this is not the final match or the final of history."

"He said this is his last year, maybe his last match is in the half year, but I try that the last match of Tiger Mask before the half year because Black Tiger is here. So now maybe he has an earlier retirement. So anything can happen."

Fans can watch Black Tiger IX in action in CMLL on the company's YouTube channel by becoming a member. The promotion's signature Super Viernes and Viernes Espectacular air every Friday for members only.