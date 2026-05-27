Hiroshi Tanahashi Issues Statement as NJPW Changes Ownership
Ownership of New Japan Pro Wrestling is changing hands.
Bushiroad announced overnight that it will be transferring all of its shares in NJPW to longtime broadcast partner TV Asahi and CyberAgent. NJPW will become a “consolidated subsidiary” of TV Asahi, which previously owned over 22 percent of the voting shares. TV Asashi and CyberAgent will own equal shares moving forward after acquiring Bushiroad's 70 percent stake in the promotion.
CyberAgent will continue to grow its pro wrestling foothold in Japan with the move, already possessing ownership of Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro. CyberAgent is set to lose WWE programming — which currently streams on Abema — to Netflix by the end of this year.
The deal to transfer NJPW to TV Asashi and CyberAgent is valued at nearly $23 million.
In a statement, Bushiroad touted the success of NJPW since the company took over in 2012. However, changes in the pro wrestling business market over the past few years required a re-evaluation of the company's portfolio.
"The company determined that conducting NJPW’s business under TV Asahi, which has long been a major shareholder of NJPW and possesses a strong broadcasting and video business platform, and CyberAgent, which has outstanding expertise in digital media operations, would be the better option to maximize NJPW’s video and digital strategy for corporate value enhancement and to achieve sustainable growth and further enhancement of corporate value."
Hiroshi Tanahashi speaks on NJPW ownership change
NJPW President and 8-Time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi released a separate statement on the transfer, assuring NJPW fans that the company's commitment to producing the best pro wrestling possible remains unwavering.
“Since becoming our parent company in 2012, Bushiroad has played a pivotal role in the significant growth of New Japan Pro-Wrestling through various forms of support, including large-scale advertising campaigns. We are deeply grateful for their contributions," Tanahashi said.
"Our mission to create the best possible wrestling and provide entertainment for all of you remains unchanged. We sincerely ask for your continued support and encouragement.”
Tanahashi stepped into his front office role in December 2023 while continuing to be an in-ring competitor for the company until earlier this year. His retirement match took place in January at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in the Tokyo Dome, where he lost to Kazuchika Okada.
Bushiroad founder, Takaaki Kidani, issued his own statement on the ownership change and called it a positive step forward for the company.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com