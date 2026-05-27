Hiroshi Tanahashi Issues Statement as NJPW Changes Ownership

Ownership of New Japan Pro Wrestling is changing hands.

Bushiroad announced overnight that it will be transferring all of its shares in NJPW to longtime broadcast partner TV Asahi and CyberAgent. NJPW will become a “consolidated subsidiary” of TV Asahi, which previously owned over 22 percent of the voting shares. TV Asashi and CyberAgent will own equal shares moving forward after acquiring Bushiroad's 70 percent stake in the promotion.

CyberAgent will continue to grow its pro wrestling foothold in Japan with the move, already possessing ownership of Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro. CyberAgent is set to lose WWE programming — which currently streams on Abema — to Netflix by the end of this year.

The deal to transfer NJPW to TV Asashi and CyberAgent is valued at nearly $23 million.

In a statement, Bushiroad touted the success of NJPW since the company took over in 2012. However, changes in the pro wrestling business market over the past few years required a re-evaluation of the company's portfolio.

"The company determined that conducting NJPW’s business under TV Asahi, which has long been a major shareholder of NJPW and possesses a strong broadcasting and video business platform, and CyberAgent, which has outstanding expertise in digital media operations, would be the better option to maximize NJPW’s video and digital strategy for corporate value enhancement and to achieve sustainable growth and further enhancement of corporate value."

Hiroshi Tanahashi speaks on NJPW ownership change

Hiroshi Tanahashi | New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW President and 8-Time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi released a separate statement on the transfer, assuring NJPW fans that the company's commitment to producing the best pro wrestling possible remains unwavering.

“Since becoming our parent company in 2012, Bushiroad has played a pivotal role in the significant growth of New Japan Pro-Wrestling through various forms of support, including large-scale advertising campaigns. We are deeply grateful for their contributions," Tanahashi said.

"Our mission to create the best possible wrestling and provide entertainment for all of you remains unchanged. We sincerely ask for your continued support and encouragement.”

Tanahashi stepped into his front office role in December 2023 while continuing to be an in-ring competitor for the company until earlier this year. His retirement match took place in January at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in​ the Tokyo Dome, where he lost to Kazuchika Okada.

Bushiroad founder, Takaaki Kidani, issued his own statement on the ownership change and called it a positive step forward for the company.