AEW Announces Multiple Show Chicago Residency This Summer
On the eve of AEW Beach Break at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling has announced an upcoming extended stay in Chicago that will take place during the second half of July.
The Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom will play host to a multi-week residency that will feature several episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.
“We are excited to bring AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision to the legendary Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom from July 16 – July 31” said AEW President Tony Khan in a statement.
“Our fans in Chicago have consistently proven that they are some of the most passionate AEW fans in the world, and we look forward to putting on an unforgettable series of events for them this July.”
Upcoming Chicago Residency Dates:
Wednesday, July 16 – AEW Dynamite
Thursday, July 17 – Special Taping of AEW Collision
Wednesday, July 23 – AEW Dynamite
Saturday, July 26 – AEW Collision
Wednesday, July 30 – AEW Dynamite
Thursday, July 31 – Special Live Edition of AEW Collision
The special live edition of AEW Collision on July 31 means that there will be no head-to-head competition for night one of WWE SummerSlam, which takes place on Saturday, August 2.
Tickets for AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, including a limited number of 6-day packages, will go on sale this Monday, May 19 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster and AEWTix.
