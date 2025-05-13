AEW Announces Multiple Show Chicago Residency This Summer

As reported by @Suntimes, AEW is bringing a residency to CHICAGO!

From 7/16-7/31, AEW comes to you from @AragonBallroom for #AEWDynamite and #AEWCollision!

Tickets on sale Mon., 5/19, including a limited number of 6-day packages.

Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access! pic.twitter.com/vUSack98fO