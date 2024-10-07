Eddie Guerrero's Top 10 Best WWE Matches, Ranked
Eddie Guerrero is still regarded as one of the most remarkable in-ring performers of his time. With an abundance of charisma, expert timing and his fluid movement inside the square circle, Guerrero was able to inspire an entire generation of future wrestlers. "Latino Heat" was an amazing character and talker, but his classic matches are still what many fans mention when remembering his career. Here are the 10 best WWE matches of Eddie Guerrero's career.
10. Eddie Guerrero vs. John Cena (Parking Lot Brawl) - WWE SmackDown 9/11/2003
On his ascent up the WWE ladder, John Cena was able to mix it up with many all-time greats. One of his earliest rivalries following his Doctor of Thuganomics character, Cena feuded with Eddie Guerrero. Their program concluded with a Latino Street Fight or Parking Lot Brawl. Surrounded by members of the roster and automobiles, the two men put on a very entertaining brawl on the September 11, 2003 SmackDown that is often remembered and even spawned a match type in future video games. Guerrero brought out a different side of Cena that would benefit his rise up the ranks for years to come.
9. Eddie Guerrero & Chavo Guerrero vs. Chris Benoit & Kurt Angle vs. Edge & Rey Mysterio - WWE Survivor Series 2002
The SmackDown Six is fondly mentioned by pro wrestling fans as an iconic period where six of the greatest wrestlers of the 2000's put on exceptional matches on a weekly basis. Edge and Rey Mysterio defended the WWE Tag Team Championships against the teams of Los Guerrero and Chris Benoit and Kurt Angle at Survivor Series 2002. This felt like the culmination of the tag title chapter of the six wrestlers and was am exhilirating three way bout that saw Eddie and his nephew Chavo finally win the gold on the big stage.
8. Eddie Guerrero vs. JBL - WWE Judgment Day 2004
Eddie Guerrero had a distinct ability to elevate those he wrestled inside the ring, and there was probably no one who benefitted more from working with him than JBL. Following his heel turn and character change in 2004, John Bradshaw Layfield challenged Guerrero for the WWE Championship at Judgment Day 2004. This intense brawl is remembered for the brutal steel chair shot that gave Guerrero a bloody crimson mask and fueled his anger towards his rival. Despite the DQ finish, this is the first and best match these two ever produced together.
7. Eddie Guerrero vs. Chris Benoit - WWE Vengeance 2003
Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit were best friends in real life, but they were also the perfect dance partners for one another inside the ring. They put on many memorable battles in WWE, WCW, and around the world, but this was the best contest they ever put together in the biggest promotion in wrestling. At Vengeance 2003 in the finals of the United States Championship tournament, Guerrero and Benoit put on their typical brilliant technical wrestling based affair, but Eddie's "Lie, Cheat and Steal" gimmick that allowed him to rise up the card was on full display. Thanks to his instinct to win at any cost, Guerrero became the first WWE U.S. Champion.
6. Eddie Guerrero vs. Rob Van Dam (Ladder Match) - WWE Raw 5/27/2002
After returning to the company in 2002, Eddie Guerrero kickstarted a rivalry with Rob Van Dam that saw him capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the first time. Their feud culminated in a ladder match on the May 27, 2002 episode of WWE Raw. This felt different from many ladder matches at the time. Both men are known from their high flying abilities sharing the frog splash finisher, but this was a very physical affair that featured some big spots throughout. RVD came out with the win, but Eddie felt like he was on his way to bigger things in the aftermath.
5. Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio - WWE SmackDown 11/14/2002
Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio had one of the most memorable rivalries of both men's careers. Their all-time classic at WCW Halloween Havoc 1997 is widely considered the best match in that company's history, but they went on to have several contests in WWE afterwards. Despite their fantastic rivalry in 2005, their very best encounter may have been their first in WWE. On the November 14, 2002 SmackDown, the two men met in a thrilling match that had every fan in the arena on the edge of their seats. The stirring showdown saw Guerrero pull out a victory, but it showcased just how superb Rey could be under the umbrella of the company on an episode of free TV.
4. Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit vs. Edge - WWE SmackDown 12/5/2002
While Survivor Series 2002 might get mentioned as the end of the SmackDown Six series of matches, this is the real one. Four of the six members of the appreciated group were all in contention to rise up to the number one contender spot to face Big Show for the WWE Championship. On the December 5, 2002 SmackDown, Eddie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, Edge and Chris Benoit put on a tremendous four-way match that might be among the best in the history of the company. All four were spotlighted and the action was non-stop. The elimination stipulation only allowed Eddie to be in the match for just over five minutes, but his presence was needed. Angle came out for the win, but all four men would go on to win the world title within the next four years.
3. Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle - WWE WrestleMania 20
Kurt Angle is an Olympic Gold Medalist and one of the most gifted athletes to step foot in the squared circle. He has mentioned on many occasions that Eddie Guerrero is probably the most talented wrestler he ever faced. The two men put on an engaging rivalry in 2004 with their match at WrestleMania 20 being absolutely fabulous. Both men knew the stage they were on and wanted to deliver a great match, which they did. The finish saw Eddie's ability to "lie, cheat and steal" being the difference maker. Despite being a babyface, Guerrero knew how to get the job done and still garner the love from the fans. He did just that in Madison Square Garden on this fateful night.
2. Eddie Guerrero vs. Brock Lesnar - WWE No Way Out 2004
Eddie Guerrero checked the box in every possible way as a professional wrestler. He was an entertaining character and talker, while also being an all around in-ring performer who could work multiple different styles and find chemistry with a wide variety of opponents. However, his size kept companies from pulling the trigger on him as the top champion. That all ended when he faced Brock Lesnar at WWE No Way Out 2004. At the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, Lesnar was the big, brute monster heel who did not make the culmination of Guerrero's journey easy for him. This deeply compelling title bout saw Eddie fight from underneath and rally from the overwhelming support of the fans. With a crucial assist from Goldberg, Guerrero hit an emphatic frog splash to finally win the WWE Championship. The emotional celebration is widely regarded as one of the happiest endings to a wrestling pay-per-view ever. Eddie overcame addiction, his inner demons, and the most dominant wrestler of his generation to win the top prize in WWE.
1. Eddie Guerrero vs. Edge (No DQ) - WWE SmackDown 9/26/2002
Eddie Guerrero might be the best wrestler to ever compete on SmackDown with so many of his greatest matches taking place on the blue brand. However, when fans list the best SmackDown matches ever, this is the bout that is always mentioned. Guerrero and Edge feuded for a majority of the summer of 2002 with contests at SummerSlam and Unforgiven that year. Then, their rivalry was blown off in a No Disqualification Match on the September 26, 2002 episode of SmackDown. From steel chairs to ladders, no weapon was off limits and not even the referee was safe in this one. The sunset flip powerbomb by Guerrero is still on highlight reels for SmackDown a full two decades later. Both Eddie and Edge were looking to breakout and elevate to the main event level. They used this feud to showcase why both were undeniable. The intensity was off-the-charts, and the crowd were into both men from the opening bell. While their rivalry continued afterwards in tag team matches, this is a simply unbelievable No DQ battle that is worth any fan of either man rewatching to appreciate them both. This outstanding encounter is an instant classic and among the greatest WWE TV matches period.