Jacy Jayne Wins TNA Knockouts Championship At Slammiversary
Jacy Jayne is the new TNA Knockouts Champion.
At the TNA Slammiversary 2025 event on Triller TV in New York on Sunday, Jayne, the NXT Women's Champion, defeated Masha Slamovich to win the TNA Knockouts Championship. Jayne now holds both belts and is the first woman in history to ever do so.
Jayne's Fatal Influence faction got involved in the match when the referee was out, but Slamovich was able to overcome those odds. She had Jayne pinned and the match won, but there wasn't a referee in the ring.
Eventually, Jayne crushed Slamovich with a vicious right hook and dropped her in the corner. She then made the cover for the three count. After the match, Jayne celebrated in the ring as a history maker.
MORE: TNA Slammiversary 2025 Results, Highlights, And Live Blog
Jayne became the NXT Women's Champion when she shockingly defeated Stephanie Vaquer on a television episode of NXT. Last weekend at the WWE Evolution 2 event, Jayne successfully defended that championship against Jordynne Grace. Grace is a former TNA Knockouts Champion.
TNA Slammiversary 2025 is a record setting event for the company. During the broadcast, the announce team revealed that the show drew the largest North American crowd in TNA history.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Becky Lynch Shares Video Of Seth Rollins On Crutches Amid Injury Uncertainty
TNA Slammiversary 2025 Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Daniel Cormier Claims Brock Lesnar On WWE/TKO 'Banned List'
Kevin Owens Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery, Recovery Timeline Unclear