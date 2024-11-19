Exclusive: New TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich Reveals Dream Opponent For 2025
Often in life, dreams don't come true. No one is to blame. Sometimes that's how the proverbial ball bounces.
For Masha Slamovich, one was signing a contract with TNA Wrestling after coming over to the United States. She got to check that off the list when she signed her deal in 2021.
Next up for her was to win the Knockouts Championship. That took a little longer than expected. Some would have lost hope. But not Slamovich when she pinned Jordynne Grace at October's Bound For Glory to win the gold and become the queen of TNA.
"It didn't seem real until the ring announcer said I won the match and the referee had the belt in his hand," Slamovich told The Takedown.
After having some cookies post-match, thoughts were going through Slamovich's head as to what is next on wish list. There's plenty of competition in the TNA Knockouts Division, which is regarded as one of, if not, the best women's division in pro wrestling and is led by the likes of Slamovich, Grace, Alisha Edwards, Ash By Elegance, and Jody Threat.
Factor in TNA's association with WWE NXT and there's plenty of matches on the table for Slamovich to sink her teeth into heading into 2025. Normally, Slamovich doesn't think too much about what's next or on the horizon. There's one dream match Slamovich wants to have in the next calendar year that stands out above the rest.
MORE: TNA World Champion Has Harsh Reaction To Goldberg Retirement
"I want Meiko Satomura sometime in 2025," Slamovich admits. "Some how, some way, the gods have to make it happen."
Back in June, Satomura announced she'd be retiring after 30 years on April 29 at "Satomura The Final” under her Sendai Girls promotion in Japan. Her opponent hasn't been announced.
Satomura came to WWE in 2021 where she competed and coached for the NXT brand. She became the NXT UK champion before losing the title at Worlds Collide in 2022. Her last matches for WWE were in July when the company did a tour in Japan. On the final night of the tour, Satomura lost to-then WWE Women's Champion Bayley.