TNA World Champion Has Harsh Reaction To Goldberg Retirement
TNA World Champion, Nic Nemeth, has responded harshly to the news that Goldberg will be having his retirement match next year.
In a post on social media replying to Dave Meltzer's Goldberg retirement announcement, Nemeth fantasy booked how the match for Goldberg should go and who it should be against.
"On the bell, he spears & jackknife's Gunther," Nemeth wrote. Gunther kicks out at one. Three minute match and good f'n riddance."
Today, before the WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Goldberg revealed that he would be having his last match in 2025. He has long noted that he was in the market for a final match and said he was promised one under the Vince McMahon creative-led WWE. He wasn't given one.
As Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Nemeth wrestled Goldberg at Summerslam in 2019. Goldberg won the match in just a few seconds with a couple spears after Nemeth had been running his mouth for weeks.
Nemeth was released from WWE after a 19-year run in September of 2023. Since then, he's made his home in TNA and became the TNA World Champion this year. Nemeth won the title in a six-person main event at Slammiversary.
Nemeth is a multiple-time world champion in WWE. He's also been an Intercontinental, United States, and NXT Champion in the company. Nemeth has also won gold as a tag team champion for both the Raw and Smackdown brand.
