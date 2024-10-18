Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Reveals The Top Indie Wrestlers He'd Like To Face [Exclusive]
Raj Dhesi, formerly Jinder Mahal in WWE, will face Bully Ray in a Tables Match this weekend at the MLP Forged in Excellence show on Fite TV and Triller. However, the former WWE Champion has some top indie wrestlers in mind as dream opponents.
In an exclusive interview with The Takedown, Dhesi dropped the names of the top three dream matches he'd like to have now that he's working outside of the WWE.
MORE: Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Reveals Details On Working With Vince McMahon
"Let's go Moose, Alec Price and Mustafa Ali," Dhesi said. "All good matches. There's so many names and the next time you ask me, I could give you a completely different list. It would still be a wish list, but there's just so much talent."
Currently, Moose is in TNA and a former TNA World Champion. Price is a premiere indie star that has experience working in many different promotions including GCW, MLW, and others. Like Dhesi, Ali is a former WWE star and is currently working on the independent circuit as well. Ali has wrestled for many promotions since leaving WWE and is a former TNA X-Division Champion.
This weekend, Dhesi is a top draw for the newly relaunched Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promotion. Former TNA President, Scott D'Amore, has brought the promotion back and is running two shows this weekend on October 19 and October 20. Both shows are live and can be seen on Fite TV and Triller.
Recommended
Dave Bautista Eviscerates Donald Trump In Hilarious Video Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel
Bret Hart Calls WWE Raw Star 'The Best There Is, Was, And Ever Will Be'
WWE's Goldust: 10 Facts About The Dustin Rhodes Character You Probably Didn't Know