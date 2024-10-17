Dave Bautista Eviscerates Donald Trump In Hilarious Video Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel
Dave Bautista is not a fan of Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump.
The multi-time WWE World Champion has not been shy about sharing his true feelings about the 45th President of the United States of America, but he held absolutely nothing back in a new hilarious video recorded for the Jimmy Kimmel Show on NBC.
Click the Instagram post below to view the video:
The Marvel's Avengers star called out Donald Trump's masculinity and highlighted key moments of his controversial past during the two-minute plus video. Doing so while going through an intense workout session.
Bautista's political views are vastly different from another high profile WWE Superstar who has been vocal about his candidate of choice during this election cycle. Hulk Hogan spoke on the final night of the Republican National Convention and gave a passionate endorsement of Donald Trump.
Bautista recently took to social media recently and expressed his support for Vice President Kamala Harris. He also encouraged folks to get out and take part in the early voting process in the state's that have that option available.
The Presidential Election is less than three weeks away, with the latest polling in the race extraordinarily tight.
