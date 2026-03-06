International Women's Day Weekend Wrestling Preview: Dates, Start Times & How To Watch
International Women's Day is Sunday, March 8th, but in the world of professional wrestling, the festivities are starting early.
All weekend long, women's wrestling supershows are taking place in Mexico, Japan, England, and the United States. Stars from top promotions like AEW, STARDOM, and CMLL will be in action all over the globe to celebrate the continued growth and prosperity of women's wrestling.
The Takedown On SI has compiled an easy reference guide of what's on tap this weekend and how to watch it all from home.
Matches to look out for
Mercedes Moné vs. Persephone for the CMLL World Women's Championship - CMLL La Noche De La Amazonas
Mercedes Moné will make her 2026 in-ring debut tonight at CMLL La Noche De Las Amazonas (Night of the Amazons). While her 2025 was historic and arguably the best of her decorated career, it ended on a sour note when she lost the AEW TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale on Dynamite on New Year's Eve.
Before she returns to AEW, Moné is defending several of the belts in her collection, specifically the CMLL World Women's Championship.
She is no stranger to her opponent. Last year, Moné and Persephone battled in Arena Mexico for one of the best women's matches of the year, headlining the highest attended all-women's wrestling show in the world in over seven years. Now dually contracted to AEW and CMLL, Persephone defeated Olympia to become the number one contender to CMLL's top women's title once again. Can Moné snap the losing streak that ended her 2025 or will Persephone finally ascend to the top of CMLL?
MPX American Joshi Championship Tournament - MPX Who Runs The World III
This Saturday, a once-beloved tradition in American independent women's wrestling returns via Metroplex Wrestling, a Texas wrestling promotion owned and operated by ROH Women's World Champion Athena.
Accompanied by Mercedes Moné, Athena introduced the MPX American Joshi Championship at the first MPX Who Runs The World show last year, a nod to American wrestlers who've studied and modeled their own style after the hard-hitting joshi wrestlers in Japan.
The first MPX American Joshi Champion will be crowned via a one-night tournament at Who Runs The World III. Participants include joshi legend Emi Sakura, indie standouts Charity King and Vert Vixen, plus several other names.
Kris Statlander vs. Charlie for the EVE International Championship - EVE Wrestle Queendom 8
If you've been waiting for the woman formerly known as Dakota Kai in WWE to return to the squared circle for the first time since being released in May 2025, the wait is officially over. Kai, now Charlie, will re-enter the indies with a big splash.
She was part of one of the first matches announced for EVE Wrestle Queendom 8, a massive women's wrestling supercard in London, England, featuring talent from AEW, STARDOM, RevPro, and more. The event is produced by AEW star Will Ospreay.
Charlie will go head-to-head with former AEW Women's World Champion and current EVE International Champion Kris Statlander for the first time, with hopes of winning gold in her first match in nearly a year. It won't be easy. Though Statlander recently lost AEW's top women's title, she's still one of the best and toughest wrestlers in the world today. Will the reign of Straplander continue in the U.K., or will Charlie's new chapter begin on the highest possible note?
Full schedule and cards
Friday, March 6, 2026 - STARDOM Cinderella Tournament Night 1
Time: 5:00 A.M. EST
Where to watch: stardom-world.com
Full card:
Yuna Mizumori vs. Rian
Aya Sakura vs. Fukigen Death
Waka Tsukiyama vs. Ranna Yagami
Natsupoi vs. Tabata
HANAKO vs. Yuria Hime
Maki Itoh vs. Kikyo Furusawa
Saori Anou vs. Fuwa-chan
Hanan vs. Momo Kohgo
Friday, March 6, 2026 - EVE Women Behaving Badly
Time: 3:00 P.M. EST
Where to watch: watchEVEwrestling.com
Full card:
Lallie vs. Miko Alana & Johnnie Robbie
Anita Vaughan vs. Dash Chisako
Nina Samuels vs. Lil Marz
Dani Mo & Melissa Fierce vs. French Art
Safire Reed & Syuri (STARDOM) vs. AZM (STARDOM) & Alex Windsor (AEW)
Miyu Yamashita vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW)
Friday, March 6, 2026 - CMLL La Noche De La Amazonas
Time: 9:30 P.M. EST
Where to watch: CMLL's Leyenda Tier Membership on YouTube or Triller PPV (with English commentary)
Full card:
Skadi & Kira vs. Metálica & Candela
Dark Silueta vs. Maika (STARDOM)
La Catalina & Sanely vs. Keyra & Garra Negra
Marcela vs. La Magnífica vs. Princesa Sugehit
Zeuxis vs. Mina Shirakawa (AEW)
Olympia vs. Megan Bayne (AEW)
Lluvia & La Jarochita vs. Starlight Kid & Mei Seira (STARDOM) for the CMLL World Women's Tag Team Championships
Mercedes Moné (AEW) vs. Persephone (AEW/CMLL) for the CMLL World Women's Championship
Saturday, March 7, 2026 - STARDOM Cinderella Tournament Night 2
Time: 11:30 P.M. EST (Friday, March 6)
Where to watch: stardom-world.com
Tomoka Inaba vs. Anne Kanaya
Lady C vs. Azusa Inaba
Saya Iida vs. Kiyoka Kotatsu
Hina vs. Xena
Miyu Amasaki vs. Rina Yamashita
Saki Kashima vs. Sayaka Kurara
Akira Kurogane vs. Rina
Bea Priestley vs. Ami Sourei
Saturday, March 7, 2026 - MPX Who Runs The World III
Time: 8:30 P.M. EST
Where to watch: twitch.tv/metroplexwrestling
Full card:
Zareyna vs. Mackenzie Morgan
J-Rod vs. Ray Lyn (American Joshi Tournament Bracket 1)
Emi Sakura vs. Anarkid Ash (American Joshi tournament Bracket 1)
Charity King vs. Rachel Ley (American Joshi Tournament Bracket 2)
Vert Vixen vs. Alejandra Quintanilla (American Joshi Tournament Bracket 2)
Maya World & Hyan (AEW) vs. Monica Monroe & Shay Karmichael
Nikki Blackheart vs. Priscilla Kelly for the MPX Women's Championship
Sunday, March 8, 2026 - STARDOM Cinderella Tournament Night 3
Time: 5:00 A.M. EST
Where to watch: stardom-world.com
Full card:
The tournament continues with the winners from nights 1 and 2 facing off in the next round.
Sunday, March 8, 2026 - EVE Wrestle Queendom 8
Time: 11:00 A.M. EST
Where to watch: watchEVEwrestling.com
Full card:
Amira Blair vs. Harley Cameron (AEW)
Lallie vs. Charli Evans & ??? for the EVE Tag Team Championships
Sudden Death Sixteen -- Confirmed Participants: Jamie Hayter (AEW), Miyu Yamashita, Amale, Dash Chisako, Alexxis Falcon
Safire Reed vs. AZM (STARDOM)
Willow Nightingale (AEW) vs. Nina Samuels
??? vs. Aliss Ink & Chantal Jordan vs. French Art vs. ??? for the #1 Contendership to the EVE Tag Team Championships
Riho vs. Session Moth Martina for the EVE Championship
Kris Statlander (AEW) vs. Charlie for the EVE International Championship
Syuri (STARDOM) vs. Alex Windsor (AEW) for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship
Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling