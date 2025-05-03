Wrestling On FanNation

Dakota Kai Says Breaks Silence After WWE Release

Zack Heydorn

Dakota Kai returns on Raw
Dakota Kai returns on Raw / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Dakota Kai has issued her first public statement since being released from WWE on Friday night.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion took to social media to address the outpouring of fan support she's received and what her future will be in a post-WWE world.

"Trying to get through all the messages and man, whether it's from friends, family, colleagues, coaches, you guys ... I feel like the luckiest girl in the world," Kai wrote. "That's the stuff that matters. I got to make memories, create the best friendships, and travel the world. I'm beyond grateful for the opportunities. Gonna take a little time, but just know, we are far from done. I've been ready. Let's go.

Kai was among a large block of WWE and NXT stars that were released on Friday. Other notable names include Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Cora Jade, and others.

MORE: Iyo Sky And Roxanne Perez React To Recent WWE Releases

Early on Saturday, the current WWE Women's World Champion, Iyo Sky, posted a tribute to Kai on her social media. The two were former tag team champions together as part of the Damage CNTRL faction along with Bayley.

Kai signed with WWE in 2016, but was released in 2022. She returned as part of Damage CNTRl and recently competed for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. She hasn't wrestled on WWE Raw since March.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes May Return To WWE Television

TNA Heavily Shopping Television Programming To Multiple Suitors

Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai & Others Reportedly Released From WWE

10 Tallest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE