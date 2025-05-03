Dakota Kai Says Breaks Silence After WWE Release
Dakota Kai has issued her first public statement since being released from WWE on Friday night.
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion took to social media to address the outpouring of fan support she's received and what her future will be in a post-WWE world.
"Trying to get through all the messages and man, whether it's from friends, family, colleagues, coaches, you guys ... I feel like the luckiest girl in the world," Kai wrote. "That's the stuff that matters. I got to make memories, create the best friendships, and travel the world. I'm beyond grateful for the opportunities. Gonna take a little time, but just know, we are far from done. I've been ready. Let's go.
Kai was among a large block of WWE and NXT stars that were released on Friday. Other notable names include Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Cora Jade, and others.
MORE: Iyo Sky And Roxanne Perez React To Recent WWE Releases
Early on Saturday, the current WWE Women's World Champion, Iyo Sky, posted a tribute to Kai on her social media. The two were former tag team champions together as part of the Damage CNTRL faction along with Bayley.
Kai signed with WWE in 2016, but was released in 2022. She returned as part of Damage CNTRl and recently competed for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. She hasn't wrestled on WWE Raw since March.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes May Return To WWE Television
TNA Heavily Shopping Television Programming To Multiple Suitors
Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai & Others Reportedly Released From WWE